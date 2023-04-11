Where to find Vapid Bullet supercar in GTA 5 Story Mode

Rockstar Games has added over 300 different vehicles to the GTA 5 Story Mode, including supercars, coupes, and vans. While few sports and muscle cars spawn frequently, the Vapid Bullet is rarely found throughout the game. It is a supercar that spawns randomly, making it incredibly difficult to find. However, the Grand Theft Auto community has analyzed the vehicle over the years and identified some locations where the car appears more often.

How to obtain Vapid Bullet in GTA 5 Story Mode in 2023

The Vapid Bullet is a two-door civilian supercar that has been a part of the game since its release in 2013. It is primarily based on the real-life Ford GTA (2005-2006) and is powered by a 5.6L DOHC V8 engine.

Like every other base GTA 5 car in Story Mode, the vehicle can be found in the open world of Los Santos by any of the three protagonists in the game and stored in garages.

Here is a list of all possible locations where players can find the Vapid Bullet in Story Mode:

At Simeon’s dealership, Premium Deluxe Motorsport, on Adam’s Apple Boulevard and Power Street in Pillbox Bill, Los Santos.

Parked on the opposite side of Sessanta Nove, located on Portola Drive in Rockford Hills.

Spawns more often when players drive a Hexer motorcycle.

Spawns more commonly when cruising the city in a Buccaneer muscle car.

Spawns around the lower part of Vinewood Hills while driving a Dubsta SUV nearby Franklin’s mansion.

Spawns around Rockford Hills while riding an Infernus supercar nearby Michael’s mansion.

Parked in the Kortz Center parking lot located in Pacific Bluffs, Los Santos.

Spawns at the Limited Service convenience store/station of Richman Glen.

While these vehicle locations are programmed in the game files, the Vapid Bullet may not always appear. However, these areas offer a higher chance of finding the fastest car in GTA 5 than others.

Players can even use a simple GTA 5 glitch to increase their chances of finding the Vapid Bullet. If players use the vehicle parked behind Simeon’s dealership to complete the "Repossession" mission, they can find the supercar more frequently in high-end areas of Los Santos. They need to follow the below-mentioned steps during the mission:

Drive the vehicle to Vespucci Beach. Escape in it. Drive the car while trying to kill the target.

The Vapid Bullet is perfect for anyone who wants to drive fast cars while completing missions. Players can also use it as a getaway car or to cruise around the city of Los Santos.

With the vehicle being popular among players, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar decides to add the vehicle to the upcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto as well.

