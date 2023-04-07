5 fastest Grotti cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online includes many Grotti cars in its open-world gameplay, a few of which are quite underrated. Rockstar Games adds new vehicles to the game quite frequently with its regular updates, giving gamers a plethora of options to choose from. While no new Grotti rides were introduced in the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update, the title boasts several Ferrari and McLaren-inspired cars in 2023.

That said, not all Grotti cars are worth purchasing. With Furia available at a discount this week, let’s look at the five fastest Grotti cars in GTA Online that gamers should know about. The rankings are based on the testing done by famous data analyst Broughy1322.

5 fastest Grotti cars in GTA Online, ranked by their lap times (2023)

5) Grotti X80 Proto

Lap time – 1:01.175

Vehicle Class – Super

Price – $2,700,000

The Grotti X80 Proto is a two-seater prototype hypercar based on the real-life Ferrari F80 Concept car, running on a high-revving V8 engine.

The vehicle has a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), which allows it to complete one lap in 1:01.175 and be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the Super category. Its carbon-fiber-exposed body is advantageous for acceleration and handling with excellent traction. The rear flaps give the vehicle excellent stability, really making a difference.

4) Grotti Visione

Lap Time – 1:01.062

Vehicle Class – Super

Price – $2,250,000

The Grotti Visione is a two-seater GTA Online hypercar that was introduced in the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017. Its aerodynamic design and sporty characteristics are inspired by the Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition.

Powered by a V12 engine, the vehicle can complete a lap in 1:01.062 given its impressive acceleration that helps it go from 0 to 60 in an instant. With an acceptable handling and steering radius, it allows drivers to easily take corners by slowing down a bit.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

Lap Time – 1:00.928

Vehicle Class – Sports

Price – $3,465,000 - $2,598,750

The Itali RSX is a two-door civilian sports car in GTA Online that was added in The Cayo Perico Heist update. Inspired by two famous Ferrari models – SF90 Stradale and F8 Tributo, it seems to be powered by a V12 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox like the Grotti Furia.

With a lap time of 1:00.928, it is the third fastest vehicle in GTA Online in the Sports category. It is considered an excellent race car thanks to its equally impressive top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) and better-than-average acceleration.

2) Grotti Itali GTO

Lap Time – 0:59.727

Vehicle Class – Sports

Price – $1,965,000

The Grotti Itali GTO, which closely resembles the real-life Ferrari 812 Superfast, is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. Added to the game in the 2018 Festive Surprise update, it is backed by a V-shaped engine in an AWD layout.

The car holds the second fastest lap time among Sports class vehicles at 1:00.995, only a few seconds slower than the famous Pariah. With an excellent acceleration and its ability to gain a speed boost from bumps on the road, it is a perfect choice for getaway missions.

1) Grotti Vigilante

Lap Time – 0:56.425

Vehicle Class – Super

Price – $3,750,000

The Grotti Vigilante, resembling the iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie, is one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. It comes equipped with a set of powerful machine guns that can annihilate enemies in seconds.

It is the fastest supercar in the game with a lap time of only 0:56.425 and a staggering top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h). Although players can’t race with this vehicle, its rocket booster is enough reason to keep it handy for completing fast-paced missions in the game.

With only a handful of drip-feed content left in Los Santos Drug Wars, it’s time for players to grab these rides and prepare a collection of the fastest cool-looking cars in GTA 5.

