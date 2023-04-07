GTA Online Annis 300R is finally out again: Performance, price, and more

The previously limited-time-only Annis 300R is finally available to GTA Online players once again. Unfortunately, it's not a permanent addition to Legendary Motorsport. Players can purchase it from the website anytime between April 6-12, 2023. Rockstar Games did not announce when this vehicle will return after its discontinuation. This car costs $2,075,000 and has no Trade Price attached to it.

No discounts are currently available in this event week to incentivize players to buy the Annis 300R. This vehicle was initially available between December 13 and December 28, 2022, so some may already own it.

Everything you need to know about the Annis 300R in GTA Online (Price, performance, etc.)

The promotional image for this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you wish to purchase the Annis 300R in GTA Online, here is how you can do so:

Bring up your in-game phone. Search for Legendary Motorsport. Look for this car. Buy it for $2,075,000.

The whole process is simple. However, some players might be unconvinced as to whether or not this vehicle is worth the price. This article will go more in-depth into its advantages and disadvantages, so one may come to their own conclusions regarding the value of this Sports car.

Performance

YouTuber Broughy1322 recorded the relevant performance stats for this vehicle back in December of last year. Here is some important data for GTA Online players to know:

Top Speed: 120 mph

120 mph Lap Time: 1:03.881

Those are decent performance stats for a car to have in GTA Online. Sadly, vehicles in the Sports class tend to have much better top speeds and lap times. For reference, the Annis 300R is in 38th place for top speed and 32nd for lap time.

It's not something a competitive racer would use to dominate races.

Unique features

Imani Tech is available (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although its performance leaves a lot to be desired, the Annis 300R does have some unique features worth highlighting:

Access to Imani Tech modifications

The same impressive armor as other Imani Tech vehicles

Can use Slick Proximity Mines

Imani Tech modifications include a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Players can choose which one to install. The former is to make the car act like an RC vehicle, while the latter helps prevent others from targeting the driver with homing missiles.

A fully upgraded Annis 300R takes 12 homing missiles to destroy it (assuming the player still gets hit by a skilled one, even if they have a Missile Lock-On Jammer).

Is the Annis 300R worth it?

Some players may like it, others won't (Image via GTA Wiki and Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who want to get this car typically do so for one of the following reasons:

They want to get it before it's discontinued.

Its design might be aesthetically pleasing to them.

They may wish to get another Imani Tech vehicle, especially since this one is pretty fast compared to other options.

Likewise, some aspects might dissuade a person from purchasing this vehicle:

The price isn't justified for what's offered compared to alternatives.

Top speed is unimpressive for a Sports car.

They already have a good Imani Tech vehicle.

If you are interested in this car, remember to buy it by April 12, 2023.

