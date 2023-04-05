5 of the best Ferrari car mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Ferrari is one of the most popular supercar manufacturing brands in the world, and GTA fans are also fond of its cars. Rockstar Games includes eight Ferrari-inspired cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode and another 15 in the multiplayer mode.

However, the developers heavily altered these vehicles to match the in-game environment. This changes many of the original aspects of Ferrari cars, which are often criticized by vehicle enthusiasts in the game. To restore their full glory, the modding community has created several mods that bring out the true essence of Ferrari cars.

This article lists the five best Ferrari car mods that GTA 5 Story Mode players can use in 2023 to further enhance their luxury driving experience.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 Ferrari mods for a luxurious driving experience in GTA 5

1) 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider

The 2022 SF90 Spider is one of Ferrari's most luxurious vehicles, and it has many fans around the world. Modder Reazul added the car to the game, giving players the experience of driving it.

According to them, the mod includes paint jobs, high-quality exterior and interior, breakable glass windows, hand animation for the steering wheel, license plates, working dials, and much more.

The vehicle's speed and handling are also superior, and it can reach a very high top speed. The roof of the car has opening and closing animations as well. Players can also heavily customize the vehicle using their GTA 5 mod menus.

2) 2004 Ferrari F2004

Ferrari is also popular as a Formula 1 car manufacturer in real life. While Rockstar Games offers four open-wheel Formula 1 cars in GTA Online, there are none in Story Mode. To address this issue, sofgaming has created a mod that incorporates the real-life Ferrari F2004 into Grand Theft Auto 5.

The mod includes a highly detailed Formula 1 car with a top speed that is nearly identical to its real-life counterpart.

The vehicle features several real-world brand collaborations, including those with Vodafone, Shell, AMD, Bridgestone, and many others. The steering wheel and instrument cluster are also very detailed, with real-time reading features.

3) Ferrari 488 GTB 3.9L V8 Capristo Exhaust Sound Mod

Rockstar Games is well known for changing the sounds of the vehicles in GTA 5, often making them sound completely different from the real ones.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is a popular modded car in the game that was first introduced in 2017. However, the exhaust sounds are still different from the original vehicle.

To resolve this, modder Legacy_DMC created a sound mod that restores the original sound of the Ferrari 488 GTB's 3.9L V8 Capristo Exhaust system in GTA 5.

After installing the mod, the vehicle sounds superior, and environmental elements such as tunnels and open fields provide a more refined experience.

4) Ferrari Los Santos HQ

While other mods offer a single vehicle, this one brings the entire Ferrari HQ to Los Santos. Although modder sofgaming did not specify the exact location, based on the images, the establishment appeared to be located on Boulevard Del Perro in Rockford Hills.

The GTA 5 mod includes an accessible Ferrari showroom with several cars. However, according to the modder, players must install the car mods separately to access them inside the premises. These can be found in the description on the mod's website.

5) Handling for Ferrari 458 Italia by SCRAT

The handling of cars in Grand Theft Auto V has long been a source of objection among players. Although Rockstar has not yet addressed the issue, modders have created several mods to provide a more realistic driving experience in GTA 5.

Modder pyro4444 created this mod to improve the speed and handling of the Ferrari 458 Italia in the game.

Using the patch, players can easily maneuver through traffic at high speeds. Taking turns and sharp corners becomes easy, and with a little practice, players can drift as well.

