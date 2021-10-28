5 centre-backs (CB) with the highest sprint speed in FIFA 22

In FIFA 22, centre-backs (CBs) consist of the most important positions, just like they do in real-life football.

FIFA 22's meta requires any player item to have a decent amount of pace. While slower players can be managed and worked around, faster players make the job easier.

But the centre-back is not a position to be naturally rewarded with fast players. As a result, only a handful of CBs in FIFA 22 are fast and equally good defensively. These players are always in demand in FIFA 22 simply because of the game's meta.

Here's a look at the fastest 5 CBs based on their sprint speeds in FIFA 22. These defenders use their pace to quickly close down opposing players and catch up with the fast attackers that FIFA 22 players deploy in the game.

FIFA 22 top 5 centre-backs with highest sprint speed

5) Przemysław Wiśniewski

Current OVR: 66

Club: Gornik Zabrze

Sprint Speed: 91

Wisniewski is really fast in FIFA 22 (Image via sportziennik)

Wisniewski is the fourth fastest CB in FIFA 22 as per sprint speed. He shares the spot with our next entrant on the list. Wisniewski is a 22-year-old Polish CB with mediocre defensive stats. However, his sprint speed of 91 stands out, and he has good physical stats as well.

4) Jetmir Haliti

Current OVR: 61

Club: AIK

Sprint Speed: 91

Haliti is one of the fastest players in Sweden (Image via FIFA 22)

Jetmir Haliti is the joint fourth-fastest CB in FIFA 22 based on sprint speed. The 24-year-old CB plays for AIK in the Swedish first division. Not only is Haliti extremely pacy, but he also has good agility and physical. He is a great card to play within the lower divisions.

3) Takuma Ominami

Current OVR: 64

Club: Kashiwa Reysol

Sprint Speed: 92

Ominami is the fastest player in J-league in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFA 22)

Takuma Ominami is the first Asian footballer and third fastest CB in FIFA 22. The 24-year-old Japanese national is one of the fastest players in the Japanese first division. He is not as agile but makes up for it with his pace. Like Haliti, Ominami suits lower league teams as his overall is not the highest.

2) Maxence Lacroix

Current OVR: 79

Club: Wolfsburg

Sprint Speed: 93

Lacroix is very popular in FIFA 22 for his pace (Image via Getty)

Our top 2 on the list are Bundesliga players. Maxence Lacroix has become a familiar name in FIFA 22 due to his extremely fast pace. He has great defensive and physical stats as well. Lacroix is a very sought-after item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team but can work equally well in any top-flight league in the game.

1) Jeremiah St. Juste

Current OVR: 76

Club: FSV Mainz 05

Sprint Speed: 94

St. Juste is the fastest CB in FIFA 22 (Image via Getty)

Jeremiah St. Juste is the fastest centre-back in FIFA 22. The 24-year-old Dutch defender, like Lacroix, is not only fast but well-rounded, which makes him a top pick in any mode. Aside from his electric pace, St. Juste has excellent defensive attributes that can work very well in any top league in FIFA 22.

