5 characters to avoid pairing with Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

The most recent version of Honkai Star Rail Patch 1.5 is now out and has a ton of new features. Fyexstroll Garden, a location where multiple accounts of ghost sightings have been claimed, has been added to this version of Honkai Star Rail. Beyond the location, there are new relic sets, events, and characters. During this banner phase, Huohuo is one of the new characters who is available to be summoned.

Huohuo is the latest character to be released, and her banner appeared with the most recent iteration of the game. As she follows the Path of Abundance, she excels at healing her allies. Thanks to her kit, she can also grant her allies a boost while they're engaged in combat.

This article discusses the units in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 that you should avoid with Huohuo.

Note: This article contains some subjective elements that represent the author's opinions.

5 characters to avoid pairing with Huohuo in version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail

1) Arlan

Arlan, Head of Herta Space Station Security (Image via HoYoverse)

4-star character Arlan is the head of the security division at Herta Space Station. He utilizes the Lightning element and travels the Path of Destruction in Honkai Star Rail. He is a character that gets overshadowed by those who follow the same Path.

Arlan's kit reduces his health but amplifies his damage. His talents have also been extremely poorly modified. The squad won't deal much damage while Huohuo is paired with him, and you will find it difficult to complete different kinds of assignments. Thus, you should not pair Arlan with Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

2) Trailblazer (Path of Destruction)

Trailblazer, MC of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Although utilizing the Trailblazer version following The Path of The Destruction has no inherent flaws, you can still perform better. The Physical Trailblazer is a poor unit with lackluster damage in the current meta of the game. With her steady heels, Huohuo can easily keep the Trailblazer alive, but it would be preferable to utilize a stronger DPS like Serval or Clara.

3) Gepard

Gepard, a 5-star Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Our third choice on this list is Gepard. Even though Gepard can provide shields for the entire party and deal decent damage on his own, most players may find Gepard to be too strong when teamed with Huohuo.

With a few small exceptions, the majority of the content in Honkai Star Rail may be cleared without requiring both troops to operate simultaneously. Therefore, substituting another attacker for Gepard might be a better option.

4) Natasha

Natasha, a F2P 4-star healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

After finishing the game's initial missions, players can get Natasha, the only 4-star healer accessible in the early version, for free. She offers respectable healing, so she's usually good on most teams.

But things change when Huohuo joins the team, rendering Natasha useless. Huohuo is a significant improvement in nearly every way, eliminating the need for you to include a backup healer in your lineup.

Alternatively, you have the option to substitute Natasha with a supporting character that is focused on buffs, like Bronya.

5) Bailu

Bailu, High Elder of the Vidyadhara (Image via HoYoverse)\

Bailu, the High Elder of the Vidyadhara, was first introduced in version 1.0 during the events of the Xianzhou Luofu. In the current meta of the game, she is the only 5-star healer capable of raising an ally from the dead. She hasn't been boosted or featured in a banner. However, she can be found as a random drop from any banner.

Even though Bailu is a superb healer by herself, using two healers on the same team is rarely necessary. Huohuo is more than capable of filling her position in a squad and provides significant advantages with her skills.