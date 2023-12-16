5 characters to avoid using with Hanya in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The developers of Honkai Star Rail have released the second banner phase for version 1.5, which features Argenti and Hanya. The former is a 5-star Physical element character. Hanya, on the other hand, is a new team buffer who adheres to the Path of Harmony. She can recover Skill Points for her team and strengthen her allies with her skill.

Due to how versatile her gear is, she can be used in various team configurations in this title. That said, this article lists units in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 that you should avoid pairing with Hanya.

5 characters not to pair with Hanya in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

1) Bronya

Bronya, current Supreme leader of Belobog (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya is a 5-star character of the Wind element in Honkai Star Rail who, just like Hanya, follows the Path of Harmony. She stands out among other Harmony units due to her skill set's versatility.

This unit can use Combat Redeployment to increase an ally's ATK and move their turn ahead, enabling them to engage in combat sooner. With her ultimate and her gear, Bronya is also able to boost her teammates' ATK and Crite rates.

Hanya can also offer ATK and SPD boosts as well as help her allies get their turns quicker. Since both units follow the same path and strengthen allies' stats similarly, putting them on the same team makes no sense. Rather, a sub-DPS like Luke will be very useful in a party with Hanya.

2)Trailblazer (Path of Destruction)

Trailblazers can follow multiple paths like Destruction and Preservation as of version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer is the main character of Honkai Star Rail and a member of the Astral Express crew. At this game's beginning, they tread the Path of Destruction and employ the Physical element.

Trailblazer's kit includes a talent that deals Physical damage to three enemies nearby. Depending on which option they select, this character's ultimate can enhance their basic attack or skill. That said, this unit can go unseen since they don't provide enough harm to opponents, even when fully built.

A fully constructed Trailblazer ATK and SPD can be boosted by Hanya, but teaming them up is not smart because they might not be able to deal enough damage during late-game activities.

3) Asta

Asta, lead astronomer at Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Honkai Star Rail prologue, Asta is a free Harmony character that is offered as part of the Warp command. When built properly, she is a strong unit who can deal Fire damage in addition to helping your squad.

Compared to the other troops on Harmony's journey, she is weak. However, Asta is an excellent team booster who can increase allies' chances of engaging in combat. Her ultimate has a small cooldown and can only be used to increase an ally teammate's speed. Additionally, a lot of her abilities are locked away and require a lot of Eidolons to reveal.

Even though players can have numerous Eidolons of Asta, pairing her with Hanya won't significantly alter the outcome of a battle because both enhance allies' performance in the same way.

4) Yukong

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

This remarkable 4-star support from the Imaginary Roster is the Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission in Honkai Star Rail. Capable of delivering strong team boosts that scale dramatically in the late-game content, Yukong also walks the Harmony Path.

It makes no sense for her and Hanya to be on the same team because they both adhere to the same path. Moreover, she can only boost her ally's ATK. Therefore, if you're ever torn between these two units, Hanya is a better choice for the team because she can utilize her talent to improve both ATK and Speed.

5) Tingyun

Tingyun, a 4-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun's kit works well with DPS units, and she is one of the strongest support characters in Honkai Star Rail. She frequently receives ratings higher than other 5-star units in this class. Even if Tingyun doesn't deal enough damage with the Electro element, her opponents suffer a great deal from her Harmony Path.

Hanya's powerful physical attacks allow her to take on opponents that are weak against the Physical element while boosting her ally's ATK and speed. She and Tingyun may not work well together because their skills are similar, which could make it challenging for players to finish end-game tasks.