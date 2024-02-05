5 characters that desperately need a rework in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update’s release is on the horizon and brings brand-new characters and fresh content into the game. This space odyssey is a turn-based action-adventure game developed by HoYoverse and boasts an exceptional roster of characters. As the title is a gacha game, most of the characters are locked behind the gacha wall and associated with dissimilar elements and Paths.

While some characters fall behind due to the rapid meta shifts of this turn-based battler, it hurts some players to see one of their favorite characters rank low. This article discusses five characters that desperately need a rework during the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Jing Yuan, Trailblazer (Destruction), and three other characters desperately need a rework in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

1) Arlan

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the free-to-play characters, Arlan, has been placed in the bottom tiers a short time after the title’s initial release. He is a Path of Destruction character who consumes HP to deal damage, and the multiplier increases as his HP decreases more.

Honkai Star Rail’s end-game activities, such as Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Simulated Universe, require a team with a phenomenal damage dealer who can live even after being hit by an opponent. Hence, Arlan becomes unreliable because his kit is required to consume HP. During Honkai Star Rail 2.0, Arlan desperately needs a rework so players can utilize him in the end-game activities.

2) Trailblazer (Destruction)

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer, the main protagonist of this space odyssey, is a character that has helped many players clear the early stages of the title. However, after reaching a certain level, the Destruction Pathed Trailblazer deals negligible damage to the adversaries.

When paired with the game’s strongest buffers and debuffers, Trailblazer (Destruction) is still not very effective when compared to other characters treading on the same path. Therefore, a buff or potentially a rework is a must for them to get picked in various activities that Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will offer.

3) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the Seven Arbiter-Generals of the Cloud Knights, Jing Yuan is one of the oldest 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. After his debut in this space odyssey, he dominated the meta as one of the best AoE (Area of Effect) damage dealers.

Jing Yuan’s kit primarily focuses on his Lightning Lord, which deals the most damage compared to his other abilities. After the recent meta changes, Jing Yuan fell to the lower tiers as a DPS character and dealt negligible damage to his opponents. He needs a rework in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 to shine again as an AoE DPS character.

4) Yanqing

Yanqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing is one of the standard 5-star characters in this title. He excels in dealing adequate Ice damage to a single target as he treads on The Hunt Path. Although Hunt characters are well known to players that they possess an incredible amount of power and defeat adversaries in an instant, Yanqing simply lacks damage when clearing various challenging activities.

Compared to characters like Dr. Ratio, the newest Hunt character, Topaz & Numby, and Seele, Yanqing’s damage is worthless. In Honkai Star Rail 2.0, he desperately needs a rework or a buff to his abilities’ damage multipliers to be effective in the end-game activities.

5) Herta

Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

The master of the Herta Space Station, Herta, is one of the free-to-play characters available to players after completing the Trailblaze Mission: Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta. Wielding the Ice element, she excels in dealing AoE damage as she follows the Erudition Path.

Despite treading on the Erudition Path, her primary source of damage is the Passive Talent that enables her to launch a follow-up attack whenever an ally lowers the opponent’s HP to 50%. Because the adversaries have an enormous health pool in activities such as Memory of Chaos, Simulated Universe, and Pure Fiction, activating this ability becomes rather difficult, making Herta ineffective. Herta needs a rework during Honkai Star Rail 2.0, which will help her pick rate increase substantially.

