5 characters players will like to see make their way to MultiVersus in the future

MultiVersus has a wild roster of cartoon characters, superheroes, and even sports stars.

Player First Games and Warner Bros. have put together a fighting game where it seems as though anything is possible. From Shaggy to LeBron James, the cast is diverse and surprising.

A ton of characters could make their way into the game at some point. Many players have their preferences and are campaigning for their favorites to receive a spot. There are entire Twitter accounts dedicated to tagging the game's developers, asking for certain characters to be added.

This article will delve deep into such demands and list the five characters most fans want to see in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 characters that fans really want to see in MultiVersus

5) Robotboy

Robotboy is a character that comes from a show of the same name. It first aired on Cartoon Network in 2005. Essentially, Robotboy is a toy, but there are a few different modes that make him dangerous and able to fight evil.

Deactivated mode is its toy mode. Activated mode sees it gain the ability to talk, emote, fly, and fight. Then there is the Superactivated mode which gives Robotboy incredible weapons and increased strength.

This is one of the characters that has a Twitter account begging for its addition to MultiVersus. Robotboy could easily slot in as a ranged attacker with excellent mobility and power.

4) The Mask

glooby @iamglooby @Tony_Huynh yo Jim Carrys The Mask would be awesome to add in Multiversus PLEASE ADD THE MASK @Tony_Huynh yo Jim Carrys The Mask would be awesome to add in Multiversus PLEASE ADD THE MASK

Jim Carrey made The Mask an iconic character in 1994. The movie was loosely based on the Dark Horse Comics series and saw Carrey nominated for a Golden Globe award.

The character itself is Stanley Ipkiss. He is a fairly hapless bank clerk who finds a magical wooden mask. When he puts it on, it sticks to him, and he becomes the manic, troublemaking Mask and fights crime.

The way he can alter himself and his surroundings in a cartoonish way is perfect for MultiVersus. The Mask could join the roster in a similar Bruiser-class style as Bugs Bunny.

3) Kermit the Frog

Everyone knows and loves Kermit the Frog. The Muppet was created by Jim Henson in 1955 and is one of the most recognizable figures in all pop culture and media.

Kermit the Frog is a typically friendly individual, but there's no reason why he can't dive into MultiVersus and start fighting. Look at the likes of Shaggy and Velma. The thought of them in a fighting game isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

That is why Kermit the Frog would be perfect for the job. The devs could put him in the Assassin category with attacks that deal with puppetry, or he could smack others around with the banjo he famously played.

2) Green Arrow

Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman are already in MultiVersus, while Black Adam is on the way. There is plenty of room for superheroes to find a place on this game's roster.

The mechanics and gameplay are a great fit for the Green Arrow. Oliver Queen's superhero alter ego could be a ranged character in-game with all the whack arrows in his arsenal.

Green Arrow could use an explosive arrow to knock opponents back. There could be the boxing glove arrow for a direct hit. He could even use his net arrow as a stun attack, while his trick arrows would be fun to see.

1) Walter White

Walter White For Multiversus. @MrWhite4MVS



Voyager has asked me to share his incredible work. You’ll find a set, variants, stage, and more below!



Read on! 🧵 In order to prove Breaking Bad’s Walter White could have a "proper" moveset in MultiVersus, @VoyagerLTAJ has designed an in-depth implementation of the character!Voyager has asked me to share his incredible work. You’ll find a set, variants, stage, and more below!Read on! 🧵 In order to prove Breaking Bad’s Walter White could have a "proper" moveset in MultiVersus, @VoyagerLTAJ has designed an in-depth implementation of the character!Voyager has asked me to share his incredible work. You’ll find a set, variants, stage, and more below!Read on! 🧵 https://t.co/ulSg238BXO

Walter White is hands down the character fans want to see in MultiVersus the most. The Breaking Bad lead, played by Bryan Cranston, is a chemistry teacher turned drug dealer on one of the most-watched TV shows of all time.

Those leading the charge for the inclusion of Walter White in MultiVersus have already done most of the work for Player First Games. These fans have created a moveset, a battle arena, and even cosmetics for the character.

Walter White could use chemistry or lab tools to attack, along with magnets and dangerous chemicals that could thwart opposing offenses. The possibilities are all there, and fans aren't going to rest until Walter White is playable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi