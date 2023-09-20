5 charatcers to avoid using with Lynx in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Lynx is the newest four-star entity of Honkai Star Rail, released on September 20. She made her debut in Fu Xuan's limited-time banner as a featured character. Lynx is the youngest daughter of the Landau family and an introverted girl who is an eminent environmental explorer. She assists her allies on the battlefield by providing them with heals whenever they have low health.

Treading on the Path of Abundance, Lynx wields the Quantum element and is an excellent support character who specializes in healing. Her kit synergizes well with members of the Path of Destruction and Preservation as her skills improve the target ally's chances of success.

Players who acquired Lynx might wonder which heroes do not harmonize well with her. This article discusses the five characters to avoid using alongside Lynx in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.

Blade, Arlan, and three other characters that should be avoided alongside Lynx in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

1) Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Released in Honkai Star Rail version 1.2, Blade is an exceptional DPS character Treading on the Path of Destruction. He wields the Wind element and is an expert in dealing damage to adjacent enemies.

Blade's kit requires him to consume his health and deal colossal damage to his adversaries. Hence, pairing him with Lynx will render him unable to correctly use his kit and result in him dealing mediocre damage to his opponents.

2) Arlan

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan, the head of the Herta Space Station's security department, is a Path of Destruction character. Players can obtain the latter by warping various warp banners available in Honkai Star Rail.

Arlan specializes in dealing Lightning damage to the enemy. Like Blade, his kit also allows him to increase his overall damage output by consuming his own HP. When paired with Lynx, Arlan cannot utilize his kit perfectly and loses a great deal of his offensive prowess. Thus, Arlan should not be paired with Lynx in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

3) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

This foreign trader, who appeared on the Xianzhou Luofu ship, is an exceptional support character with a mysterious coffin. Treading on the Path of Abundance, he specializes in healing his allies.

Luocha debuted with a phenomenal kit in version 1.1, "Galactic Roaming." His kit allows him to slow down his enemy's movement by imprisoning them and healing his allies simultaneously. While he is currently the best Healer of Honkai Star Rail, pairing Lynx with him should be avoided, as both bring the same set of utility to the table.

4) Bailu

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

The High Elder of the Vidyadhara, Bailu, is an excellent five-star character treading on the Path of Abundance. Players can obtain her by warping in the limited-time character event and Stellar Warp banners. It is not certain that players will get her by rolling in the banners, as she is a random drop. Thus, trailblazers can guarantee her arrival by rolling in the Stellar Warp banner 300 times and picking Bailu as the five-star character of their choice.

Bailu's kit is relatively simple and is focused on healing allies. Additionally, by using her passive talent, she can revive her downed teammates once per battle. When placed in the same team as Bailu, Lynx loses her significance, given the overlapping nature of their kits.

5) Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the kind doctors from the Underworld, Natasha, is a free-to-play four-star character. Players obtain her for free by completing the Trailblaze Mission, "Lying in Rust."

Treading on the Path of Abundance, Natasha also focuses on healing her allies and breaking enemy shields. Trailblazers should not keep both her and Lynx on the same team and are much better off using a second DPS or a de-buff-oriented support character.