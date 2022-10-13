5 cheap 84-rated players in FIFA 23 that you can sign in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 is well and truly underway, with fans around the globe flocking to its most popular game mode: Ultimate Team.

EA Sports recently revealed that FIFA 23 has had the most successful launch in the history of the franchise. With a host of improvements and new features added to the title, this comes as no surprise.

Ultimate Team is among the most profitable ventures for EA, as it earns the company a significant portion of its annual revenue through microtransactions. These microtransactions include the purchase of FIFA points by fans who want to open packs and obtain players to add to their squads.

However, for those unwilling to shell out the cash to purchase virtual cards, there is an abundance of cheaper alternatives in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team transfer market.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, and 3 other low-rated beasts that are incredible in the FIFA 23 meta

1) Jude Bellingham (Gold)

Jude Bellingham has taken the football world by storm with his exceptional performances despite being just 19 years old. The English midfielder has been extremely consistent for Borussia Dortmund, earning himself a call-up for his national team in the process.

Bellingham's contributions to his team's success have been reflected in his FIFA 23 ratings, as the FIFA global ambassador has received a significant upgrade up to 84 overall.

He is among the most overpowered and well-rounded midfielders in the game. Capable of both offense and defense, his versatile approach to football will make him a valuable addition to any FUT squad.

Bellingham's base gold version costs under 4,000 coins in the transfer market, which is a bargain in the early stages of the game.

2) Wissam Ben Yedder (Gold)

Wissam Ben Yedder is a fan-favorite in the FIFA community. The Frenchman has been extremely overpowered in the game since FIFA 18. He was at the peak of his powers in FIFA 20, and the lethal marksman is back to his best in the latest iteration of the series.

With 84 shooting, 88 dribbling, four-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot, it is not hard to imagine why Ben Yedder is so effective in-game. He is extremely smooth to dribble with and weaves past defenders with ease before unleashing powerful shots past the goalkeeper.

His base gold version costs under 7,000 FUT coins, which is a remarkable price for a player of his caliber.

3) Luis Muriel (Team of the Week)

Luis Muriel's base gold version has been a popular choice for starter squads at the beginning of almost every FIFA cycle. The Colombian striker has everything it takes to be viable in-game and is rather inexpensive.

Muriel was recently included in the latest Team of the Week squad, giving him an impressive stat boost that makes him even more overpowered. With 91 pace, 85 shooting, and 88 dribbling, he is the complete attacking package in FIFA and is a must-have for gamers running a Serie A squad.

Muriel is one of the more expensive players on this list, costing over 40,000 FUT coins. However, he has only been in packs for a few hours and will inevitably drop in price as the week progresses.

4) Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa (Road to the Knockouts)

The RTTK promo has provided fans with some amazing meta cards in FIFA 23. While cards like Lionel Messi and Federico Valverde have stolen the spotlight with their impressive attributes, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa has been overlooked despite possessing exceptional stats in all aspects.

With Napoli being the frontrunners in their UEFA Champions League group, he will undoubtedly receive at least one upgrade. This makes his current price of 40,000 FUT coins an absolute steal.

With well-rounded stats across the board, Zambo Anguissa has everything it takes to be a versatile and efficient midfielder in FUT.

5) Alexander Sorloth (Team of the Week)

Alexander Sorloth's TOTW card can be best described as a budget version of Erling Haaland in FIFA 23. Not only is he Norwegian, but he also possesses similar attributes and physical presence to the Manchester City marksman, making him incredible in the current meta.

The new AcceleRATE system in FIFA 23 makes players of tall and domineering stature effective and overpowered. These players are categorized under the 'Lengthy' acceleration type and can outpace anyone over long distances.

Not only is Sorloth lengthy, but he also possesses incredible pace, shooting, and physical stats, making him a bargain at just 12,000 FUT coins.

