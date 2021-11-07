5 cheap Joshua Kimmich alternatives that FIFA 22 Career Mode players should sign

FIFA 22 has some great defensive midfielders in the game, but very few of them are as good as Germany and Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich had initially been an RB in his earlier days for the Bavarian giants. Off late, he has shifted to a more defensive role in the middle of the part. In FIFA 22, he showcases immense defensive ability and physical strength along with a range of passing that makes him a highly sought-after commodity in Career Mode.

FIFA 22 players who started their Career Mode saves with Bayern Munich will naturally enjoy his services. However, Kimmich may be way too expensive to acquire otherwise.

There are a few other options that may not be like-for-like replacements ability-wise. Still, their potential, coupled with lower prices, makes them good alternatives for Joshua Kimmich in FIFA 22.

Five alternatives to Joshua Kimmich who are available on a tighter budget in FIFA 22

5) Tyler Adams

OVR: 77

Pot: 83

Value: 15 million euros

Tyler Adams FIFA 22 stats (Image via FIFACM)

Tyler Adams represents the current crop of talented American footballers as he plies his trade for Red Bull Leipzig. Adams is incidentally a bit weaker than Kimmich on strength but significantly pacier than the German CDM. With good potential, Adams could be a good bargain addition in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

4) Douglas Luiz

OVR: 77

Pot: 84

Value: 20 million euros

Douglas Luiz FIFA 22 stats (Image via FIFACM)

Douglas Luiz has grown steadily since joining Aston Villa. He is a very solid CDM option in FIFA 22 Career Mode saves. He is a well-rounded choice that does not excel at any specific area and doesn't have a glaring weakness.

3) Boubakary Soumare

OVR: 78

Pot: 85

Value: 27 million euros

Boubakary Soumare FIFA 22 stats (Image via FIFACM)

Boubakary Soumare transferred to Leicester in the summer, so FIFA 22 players will have to wait until winter. His pace is similar to that of Kimmich, and his defensive abilities are okay as well. However, he has an imposing physicality, and with high potential, all the stats would improve significantly.

2) Boubacar Kamara

OVR: 80

Pot: 86

Value: 31 million euros

Boubacar Kamara FIFA 22 stats (Image via FIFACM)

Boubacar Kamara is a highly versatile player in FIFA 22 who can also play as a CB. He has better pace than Kimmich and good defensive abilities and physicality. With a good chunk of potential, Boubacar Kamara is a must-sign since FIFA 22 Career Mode players can sign him as a potential free agent due to his expiring contract.

1) Declan Rice

OVR: 82

Pot: 87

Value: 43 million euros

Declan Rice FIFA 22 stats (Image via FIFACM)

Declan Rice is a significantly costlier option than the other four on this list, but he is also the only one who can fit in straight away. Even if his release clause in FIFA 22 career mode is triggered, it's cheaper than the market value of Kimmich. He is a bit sluggish but has excellent defensive abilities and physicality to make up for it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar