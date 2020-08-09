Minecraft is one of the most influential games that is liked by players for its pixelated graphics. There are various things that you can do in the Minecraft world, which is why players like it so much.

Apart from the specific goals that you need to accomplish, Minecraft also offers a wide range of cool skins to choose from and dress up in when playing the game.

Five coolest skins in Minecraft

These are five of the coolest skins in the game.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish skin (Image Credits: Planet Minecraft)

Do you love listening to Bad Guy on repeat? As crazy as it sounds, you can dress up as the teen singer of hit songs like Bad Guy, Ocean Eyes and Bury a Friend in Minecraft. If you choose this skin, you will be dressed in a green oversized jacket and have green highlights, just like Billie Eilish.

Elsa

Elsa skin (Image Credits: Planet Minecraft)

If Frozen is one of your favourite movies, then you will definitely love this skin. Channel your inner Elsa by travelling to the snowy biome in order to build castles out of ice. Don’t let go of your chance to rock the Elsa attire!

Iron Man

Iron Man skin (Image Credits: Planet Minecraft)

If your favourite character from the Marvel Universe is Iron Man, then you can dress up as him in Minecraft! You will like the suit because of its detailing. It has a triangle shaped Unibeam on the chest, as well as palm repulsors.

Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum skin (Image Credits: Planet Minecraft)

What can be better than the crossover of characters in games? If you love Pokemon, then you can dress up as the Pokemon trainer, Ash Ketchum, in Minecraft. Play in the PixelmonCraft, a server in Minecraft inspired by Pokemon, and catch these creatures to use them in battles.

Bob The Builder

Bob The Builder skin (Image Credits: Planet Minecraft)

Bob The Builder, can you fix it? Bob The Builder, yes we can! If you have grown up with this 90s cartoon, then you will surely love to be dressed as the versatile builder. Wear this skin and get ready to fix things in the Minecraft world.