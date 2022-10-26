5 most exciting games releasing in November 2022

Many exciting games are scheduled for release in the few remaining months of this year. The gaming industry has always been one of the most interesting and ever-changing businesses, offering new exciting games, consoles, and technology.

This year has been especially intense with some fantastic releases such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and even the recent Gotham Knights. However, 2022 isn't over yet, and some more titles are still in the pipeline.

Here are 5 of the most exciting games set to be released in November 2022.

With the autumn season in full swing, players are amped up for the latest games set to be released across platforms.

Whether it's for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, a lot of excitement awaits this November. Here are some of the most exciting games players can look forward to in the forthcoming month.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is a high-octane speed fest that lets players step into the shoes of the fastest hedgehog in the galaxy. For players who want the ultimate adrenaline rush, Sonic Frontiers delivers perilous environments, high-speed maneuvers and a high-tempo soundtrack to get players pumped.

In this lightning-fast version of the Sonic Universe, players must work with other classic heroes from the Sonic franchise and rush to shut down Dr Eggman and his evil schemes.

Players can pick this exciting game and rush to victory when it releases on November 8 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch consoles, and PC.

God of War: Ragnarok

Few games can live up to the absolute hype that the God of War series delivers. Of course, that comes as no surprise to players who have played God of War games before, as they hack and slash their way across the battlefield, delivering mighty blows to all who stand in their way.

Ragnarok, the newest addition to the God of War franchise, promises to let players delve further into the already epic world and will let them plunge into an adventure through the Nine Realms to stop the mighty Ragnarok. Grab your axe and get ready to kick some butt one of the most exciting games this season.

God of War Ragnarok releases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on November 9.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Bloody Ties DLC

Everyone has dreamed about getting unimaginable riches at some point. But what price would they be willing to pay to obtain them? For players who want to pick up the latest DLC story expansion to Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties, they will get their answer.

Featuring a story with enough hacking and slashing action to last a lifetime, this bloody foray into arena combat will have players on the edge of their seats. With thrilling and gory combat goodness to go with some deep lore to explore, players will be begging for more of this exciting game by the end of the DLC.

Players can snag a copy of Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it releases on November 10.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to be one of the most intense battle royale games when it launches. With this fast-paced shooter, players will need to have their wits about them as they drop in, sweep through, and clean up on their way to victory. Every moment is high risk, and one wrong move can cost the entire squad the match.

Players will need to do whatever it takes to be the last team (or individual) standing. Whether that means camping out in a building or taking the fight out to the enemy team, players are in for some high-intensity combat with one of the most exciting games in the Warzone series.

Those who want to try their luck on the battlefield can grab a copy when it drops in on November 16 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

What could possibly be a more exciting game than a new Pokemon title? What about a new Pokemon game that features open-world exploration? With Pokemon Scalet and Violet, that's just what players will get as they rush to catch them all in the 9th generation of Pokemon titles.

Choosing the perfect team, collecting all the badges, and becoming the ultimate trainer are all within reach for dedicated players. Grab your Pokeballs and start building the Pokemon team of your dreams while showing other trainers who the boss is.

Pokémon fans will finally be able to get their hands on this exciting masterpiece when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet releases on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch exclusively.

All these and more to arrive in November

While many titles will be released by the end of 2022, these are some of the most exciting games set for release in November. Players looking to stay indoors in the cold winter should be able to engage in hours of fun with these upcoming games.

Players can check out the other upcoming exciting games from their favorite console's official website.

