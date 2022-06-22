5 female Twitch streamers who regretted their decisions on stream

There have been many incidents where female Twitch streamers have found themselves in livestreaming situations they regret. While big names know they will be under a certain level of scrutiny, that's unfortunately even more so the case for women on the internet in general.

In this list, we're looking at five female streamers who made mistakes on their Twitch streams that they almost instantly regretted.

These five female Twitch streamers will not live down these mistakes for a while

1) JustaMinx

Before Ludwig's subathon, where he actively streamed for 30 days straight, including the time he spent sleeping, the trend of sleep streams was already present on Twitch. It was similar to many hot tub and ASMR broadcasts, typically featuring female streamers.

JustaMinx did a sleep stream that she called a sleepover to celebrate hitting a certain number of subscribers. It was a restless night for the Irish streamer, as she was bombarded with audio clips of jump scares and other loud sounds from her Twitch chat.

She later tweeted that deciding to do a sleep stream was a mistake.

2) MissQGemini

An infamous clip of MissQGemini being caught cheating in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive went viral a few years back. She addressed accusations of cheating made against her on her stream, claiming they were sexist.

Later, the internet star opened up a menu of hacks to enable them before the game and clearly used wall hacks while on stream. She was unaware of this until it was called to her attention that she was visibly cheating on stream.

MissQGemini claimed she was experiencing some sort of glitch before blaming a friend for installing them on her computer without her knowledge. She faced severe backlash online for cheating and hasn't had a social media presence since the incident.

3) NYYXXII

NYYXXII is a British Twitch broadcaster who took part in the trend of sleeping on stream. While asleep, she received a donation with a strange message from a viewer. She had text-to-speech enabled on donations, which woke her up from her slumber.

Disoriented by the strange message, the online personality cursed at the viewer who sent the donation before nodding back off. While the message from the viewer was weird, it also highlighted that the entire concept of sleep streams is even stranger.

4) QuarterJade

QuarterJade is a member of OfflineTV. The popular streamer regularly plays Valorant, but she plays various other games with her friends and OTV colleagues.

While playing other games with her friends, she was picked up on a hot mic ranting about the game Pummel Party, saying that if her chat kept asking her to play it, she would uninstall the game.

After realizing her mistake, she claimed that it was a joke. Unfortunately, her fellow streamers confirmed her distaste for the title.

5) Tessi

In perhaps one of the most infamous moments on Twitch, Tessi insulted a girl she met on the random video chat website Omegle. The latter was a cancer patient who had lost her hair due to chemotherapy.

The streamer insulted the girl viciously, attacking her for her appearance and illness, all while saying that she would never get canceled because her viewers would never expose her. She was, in fact, canceled, but not before the incident cost her father his job.

He kicked her out of his home over a phone call while she was streaming, and she responded by making a false police report claiming that he threatened her with violence.

Tessi was banned from Twitch and YouTube after the backlash. She also appeared on Dr. Phil, where the audience was bewildered by her attitude and her idea of what being "famous" meant.

