5 first-person shooter video games with a great story to try out

First-person shooter or FPS video games offer the player an up close and personal look at both action and narrative, allowing them to embody a character and literally see the world through their eyes. These games often tend to be lackluster in terms of story, instead opting to let all the guns and glory keep players entertained.

However, it is not out of place to witness an FPS video game which can deliver both in action and a good storyline. While admittedly rare, there have been many such occurrences which showcase that FPS titles need not only rely on exciting gameplay, but are also capable of presenting a compelling narrative that can keep players interested.

For those looking to get into a first-person shooter video game, but one which has some meat in its story, there are more than a handful of titles they can pick from. The article below will list out five FPS video games with great stories they can try out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best stories in first-person shooter video games

1) Call of Duty: Black Ops

While a Call of Duty playthrough can get quickly monotonous and dreary, such was not the case for 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops. Developed by Treyarch and published by Activision, this was the seventh title in the Call of Duty video game series and the sequel to Call of Duty: World at War.

This FPS game took place between 1961 and 1968 during the ongoing (at that time) Cold War and Vietnam War. A new group of CIA soldiers took the stage in the game as they uncovered a plot to assassinate the President of the United States at the time, John F. Kennedy. In this group, the protagonist Alex Mason is the character that players control for most of the game.

Black Ops’ storyline is one of the best COD stories to date, with some great twists and turns which await the player, and even the protagonist. The video game also has a somewhat star-studded cast, with Hollywood stars like Gary Oldman, Sam Worthington, and Ice Cube voicing major characters.

2) Bioshock: Infinite

Developed by Irrational Games and published by 2K Games, Bioshock: Infinite is an FPS game released on March 26, 2013. This was the third installment and last to date, serving as the most recent game in the series so far. Taking a detour from the usual setting of Bioshock video games, which generally takes place in the underwater city of Rapture, the events of this game primarily take place in the flying city of Columbia.

The protagonist, Booker DeWitt, is a private investigator who is sent to rescue a young girl known as Elizabeth from Columbia. Seemingly kept there by the tyrant dictator known as Zachary Hale Comstock, Booker must make his way through the streets of Columbia in order to reach her in her tower.

Filled with time jumps, alternate universes, and a number of different twists that will leave players knocked off their feet, this game’s story is one for the taking as one of the best in the series. With rumors of a new Bioshock game currently in development, fans can only hope this upcoming outing can rival the narrative and fun dynamic witnessed in Infinite.

3) Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil was not traditionally a first-person game, but a lot of things have changed with the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. As the series decided to delve deep into what it was originally known for, it found a new direction that the video game franchise would be taking.

Protagonist Ethan Winters is a husband in search of his wife, as he comes looking for her into a derelict farmhouse estate. After a bit of ill-advised exploring, Ethan soon realizes that not everything is what it seems as he enters the premises. After finding his wife trapped in a basement, things took a turn for the worse as she suddenly attacked him, seemingly having lost her mind.

However, it is only when Ethan finally meets the actual residents of the place when everything gets rather interesting. As it turns out, the gracious hosts known as the Baker family are not right in the head, what with them being infected with a parasitic mold. This particular video game is the most horror Resident Evil ever gets.

4) Deathloop

Developer Arkane is well known for chugging out a great story and Deathloop was no exception. From the minds behind the Dishonored video game series, comes this love letter, which sees players take on the role of Colt from a first-person perspective, as he is stuck in a time loop on an island suffering from amnesia.

Colt is tasked with killing eight Visionaries who are somehow keeping time from advancing on the island, and only by completing his objective can he break the loop. In his way, however, stands Juliana, the head of security on the island, who seeks to stop Colt from causing any problems.

While the game can be played online in 1v1 multiplayer scenarios, its main story is also a great adventure players will not regret going through. The main highlights are the performances of Colt and Juliana, whose dynamic is possibly the best thing about the story, in which the player can choose one of three possible endings.

5) Halo: Infinite

While Halo: Infinite’s multiplayer lives on, its main campaign should not be overlooked. This time around, Halo has possibly delivered one of its best scripts yet with a well-written story and believable character growth and motivations. Featuring the iconic Master Chief once again, the events of the game takes place a few months after Halo 5: Guardians. As of July 17, 2022, the online co-op for Halo: Infinite's campaign is live.

Cortana is finally trapped, but Chief is unable to get to her as the UNSC Infinity is attacked by the forces of the Banished, led by their leader Atriox. As Chief is thrown out into space and left in hibernation mode, the game picks up the narrative 6 months later, a lone pilot aboard a Pelican finds and associates the Spartan.

As Chief now takes the fight to the Banished on the nearby Halo ring, known as Zeta Halo, he takes on a new AI, known only as the Weapon. With these pieces collected in the first two levels, players are let out into the first open-world in a Halo game and tasked with rebuilding the UNSC forces on this new ring. The co-op campaign mode for this game was recently released.

