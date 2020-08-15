Minecraft is perhaps the most popular video game of all time, and that’s no surprise. The varied kind of experiences that every player can enjoy makes it the most versatile game ever. And there is a steadily growing popularity for the title in the Indian gaming industry as well. More and more YouTubers have begun uploading Minecraft streams, and in this article, we take a look at the best of them.

Five most followed Minecraft YouTubers in India

Techno Gamerz: 6.82m subscribers

Ujjwal Chaurasia, the person who runs the Techno Gamerz channel on YouTube, is one of the best Indian gamers on the platform right now. And while he does not solely dedicate his streams to Minecraft, it is one of the games that he always comes back to. Techno Gamerz mostly plays GTA 5, but has an entire series dedicated to Minecraft, which is just as hilarious and fun to watch as his other streams.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: 2.52m subscribers

Pammi, who resides in Wales, is the gamer that runs the Chapati Hindustani Gamer channel on YouTube. He is known to have risen to popularity with his interesting and funny commentaries while playing GTA 5, but has recently started playing a lot of Minecraft on his channel.

Hindustan Gamer Loggy: 1.66m subscribers

Hindustan Gamer Loggy, more popularly known as Loggy to his fans, is the nephew of Pammi, the Chapati Hindustani Gamer. Loggy also resides in Wales, and while his first language is English, he also uses a lot of Hindi in his gameplay videos, which include a lot of Minecraft streams.

Jay Hindi Gaming: 875k subscribers

While not much personal information is available about the guy who runs Jay Hindi Gaming, we do know that he is a huge fan of Minecraft. Most of his streams are dedicated to the block-building game, and he loves trying several of the title's mods and maps. Someone looking to watch some of the funniest Minecraft streams in Hindi should pay his channel a visit.

Rock Indian Gamer: 163k subscribers

Again, not a lot is known about Rock Indian Gamer, except that his love for Minecraft is strong. Most of his channel is full of the game's streams, and he is also good at playing it. Rock Indian Gamer also enjoys using a lot of Minecraft mods and maps to add fun to his gameplay.