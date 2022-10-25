5 footballers in FIFA 23 with more Pace than Lionel Messi

One of the all-time greats in football is Lionel Messi, even in FIFA 23. He is the only player to have won eight Ballon d’Or titles. He is a professional footballer, who plays as a forward for the Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain and is the captain of the Argentina national team.

He maintained his position as the player with the highest overall rating from the previous year, which stands at 91. He has 89 Shooting, 94 Dribbling, 81 Pace, 90 Passing, 64 Physical, and 34 Defending in FIFA 23 as a striker. Compared to FIFA 22, Messi’s Pace has degraded from 85 to 81 in FIFA 23.

Vinicius Jr., Raheem Sterling, and more players who have better pace than Messi in FIFA 23

1) Kylian Mbappe

Without a doubt, Mbappe earns the top position as the fastest player in FIFA 23 with a rating of 97 Pace, 97 Sprint Speed, and 97 Acceleration. His overall rating is 91 with a potential of 95. He has a 4-star Weak Foot rating and his Workrate is High/Medium.

He is a 5-star skill moves player with incredible speed, 92 Dribbling, and 89 Shooting making him a dangerous striker out front who can break through the defensive line. He possesses all the required criteria to be one of the best players in FIFA 23. His other attributes include a Passing of 80, Physical of 76, and a Defense of 36.

Although he beats Messi at speed, in terms of dribbling and passing Messi is still superior.

2) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a winger for the La Liga club Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team.

He is the youngest player on the list with an astounding pace which is rated 95, with Acceleration and Sprint Speed of 95 as well. He has a 5-star skill moves rating, a 4-star weak foot rating, and his Workrate stands at high/medium.

He has an overall rating of 86 with a potential of 92. His incredible dribbling (92), along with speed, makes him a perfect winger, but he lacks in passing and shooting. He only beats Messi in the area of speed while Messi retains all the best attributes needed to be a forward player.

3) Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman is a 26-year-old French footballer who plays as a midfielder for Bayern Munich in Germany and the French national team.

His Pace rating is 92 with 94 Acceleration and 90 Sprint speed making him a fast player in FIFA 23. He has a 5-star Skill moves rating and a 4-star Weak Foot rating and his Workrate is medium/medium.

His overall rating is 86 with a potential of 87. He has an average shooting power of 77 with an 87 Dribbling attribute. He can break free from the central mid position along with good passing with a rating of 79. He can even play as a winger in an alternate position.

4) Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Chelsea in the Premier League and the England national team.

He is a fast player with a pace rating of 90 with 94 Acceleration and 86 Sprint Speed. His Dribbling and Shooting stand at 86 and 80 respectively, with an Agility of 94 and Balance of 93, he becomes a very quick player. He has a 4-star Skill moves rating and a 3-star Weak Foot rating and his Workrate is high/medium.

His overall rating is 86. Sterling possesses all the necessary traits for a winger, including enough pace, dependable shooting, and excellent dribbling.

5) Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane, the Senegalese superstar and last season's Liverpool's 2nd highest goal scorer, currently plays for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga and the Senegal national team. He is right-footed and has a 4-star Skill moves rating and a 4-star Weak Foot rating. His Workrate stands at high/medium.

He retains his overall rating of 89 in FIFA 23. His outstanding Pace of 90 with 91 Acceleration and 90 Sprint Speed really set him apart even though it downgraded by 1 point. His Shooting and Passing rating stands at 83 and 80 respectively.

Despite losing 1 point and bringing his Dribbling rating down to 88, he continues to be very agile and has good dribbling statistics. Even with a rating of 89, he has the ability to compete against players who are rated higher, like Messi.

