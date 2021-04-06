5 Fortnite tips that will drastically improve your chances of bagging a Victory Royale

Fortnite requires a strategy to win, and the best ways to win are methods used by top-level players.

There are general rules like players shouldn't leave themselves open, and players shouldn't wait until the last minute to run from the storm. These tips are great for staying alive but not beating other players. The tips below, if followed, will get players into the end game almost every single time.

While it may seem boring to reuse methods to win in Fortnite, they are used because they work. Pros don't take risks with their victory royales; they strive to succeed in the most efficient way possible.

Related: Fortnite Season 6: How to improve PC's performance by boosting FPS

Top 5 ways to improve your chances at a victory royale in Fortnite

#5 - Stick to a landing zone

Image via Fortnite

Advertisement

There are plenty of places to land, so picking somewhere random is okay if it's just a fun game. But to gain an advantage, players need to stay focused on one place and know where everything is in that spot. Loots, weapons, and hiding spots do not change, so it is best to know landing spots by heart.

#Fortnite

Ok there are too many people landing at my spot Viking village and I want to kindly to say is that you must stop or be charged with a shot gun to your face — SONICMATHEWS (Commissions Open 1/4) (@Sonicmathews) August 29, 2019

They can choose a spot that is just right for them and their playstyle. It has the weapons they like, it's perfect for the kind of fighting they're used to, and it has just the right amount of enemies. The preferred landing zone is specific to each player, but not getting into a firefight early on is always best.

Related: Top 5 endgame items to use in Fortnite Season 6

#4 - Keep yourself scarce but know your surroundings.

Advertisement

Image via Fortnite

Players shouldn't run in Fortnite unless they absolutely have to. It is always recommended to crouch when moving across the map because it is a quick way of getting around unseen. If players do need to run, it is from the circle or in a fight, not anywhere in between.

Players should also always look out for other players who are running or moving nearby. Easy fights can be set up with thought and planning. Players can gain a massive advantage before battles begin if they can jump on their opponents.

Related: Top 5 exceptionally rare Fortnite skins players may never see again

#3 - Camp

Image via @MylesDryer

The following tip is controversial but consistently effective. If a fight seems unwinnable or players don't have many weapons and ammunition, it is best to hide. Taking potshots from a bush or a house is an intelligent way to lower an enemy's health before an actual fight occurs.

This would also probably be a good strategy for life — Christy Ku (@Kukadoodles) October 21, 2017

Advertisement

A player who camps in a bush can let two enemy players fight until one is left. After that, the player can get the last of the health the remaining rival had. While it's not fair, desperate times call for desperate measures, and a victory royale is easier to earn this way.

#2 - Defend yourself by building

Image via Fortnite

It's hard to win in Fortnite without building. Many have tried not to build, and many have failed because building is what sets Fortnite apart from other games. If players do not like to build, it is unlikely that they will win any victory royales.

None, i play COD were sweats cannot build a 5 star hotel when you shoot a single bullet at them and miss.... pic.twitter.com/2ogWEKFqXN — Gₐₗₐcₜᵤₛ ₜₕₑ Dₑᵥₒᵤᵣₑᵣ ₒf Wₒᵣₗdₛ (@GalactusGalan) January 30, 2021

Some sweats go too far and build the Washington Monument over getting shot once. Building a small fort or building a more extensive fort depends on the situation; it's not a one-building-fits-all kind of thing. The best way to become a great editor and builder is by practicing in creative mode.

Advertisement

Related: 5 types of Fortnite Sweats that are a casual player's nightmare

#1 - Keep organized with weaponry

Image via Fortnite

Keep weapons that are useful but also organized. Weapons have to be switched out quickly if the player wants to get more shots out instead of reloading. If a player accidentally switches to a sniper instead of a shotgun, they may lose the chance at a kill. When playing, players should always organize their slots to know where everything is before they pick it.

It is also crucial for players to have a good variety of slots that are utilized well. All slots could be filled with shotguns, making reloading almost nonexistent. However, if players can't shoot an enemy from afar, they'll die before the fight begins. The same applies to longer-range snipers in close-quarters matches.

Advertisement

New leaked craftable weapons.



These could be scrapped concepts still in the game files or upcoming formulas we see in future updates.



Via @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/sEylreFVAC — HAWK-Fortnite Leaks and News (@HAWK_Leaks) April 5, 2021

There should be one shotgun, one long-range rifle, an SMG or pistol, a health item, and a special item or extra weapon that the player is good at using. Generally, this stack is the most beneficial all-around because it keeps the player alive.

Related: Where to find wolves in Fortnite: Locations, taming guide, and more

Related: How to get the Fleet Force Bundle in Fortnite