5 games with excellent partner systems (& 5 that fall flat)

Video games have a rich tradition of giving the protagonist an AI partner or buddy that helps them throughout their adventures. While many of them are helpful and bring useful items, tools, or advice, others ultimately are a hindrance.

Some AI helpers actively make video games harder, even if that’s not the intent.

The idea behind a partner system in-game is to have a teammate assist in times of trouble, but they don’t always wind up working out that way. On the other hand, there are some unforgettable allies who do their job, do it well, and don’t wind up making missions more challenging.

5 games that feature fantastic AI partners

5) Elizabeth (Bioshock Infinite)

Elizabeth in Bioshock Infinite is hands-down one of the most useful characters when it comes to AI partners in games. Players need her to help unravel the story of Bioshock Infinite. She will bring a variety of useful items to the player, typically the elements they actually need.

Even her drowning Booker was to help him, at the end of the day. By drowning him, she ends the existence of Comstock, so it does not get created in any alternate universe. While it ends Booker’s life, it’s still helpful to the world at large.

4) Ellie (The Last of Us)

The Last of Us is such a fan-favorite game, and it’s not hard to see why. Ellie's critical to the story of the game, and so it would be very frustrating if the young girl, who needed to stay hidden, would wander out and get killed. Thankfully, this didn’t happen.

Though a young character, the player doesn’t really have to spend a lot of time stressing over her and the situations she’s in. In many cases, she will be fine, staying hidden and silent when it’s necessary instead of wandering out of safety. Sometimes, simply being able to remain out of sight is important.

3) 9S/2B (NieR: Automata)

Both 9S and 2B count here, because it largely depends on what route a player is on in NieR: Automata. Whichever the player is controlling, the AI will use the other, and they’re terrific allies to have around. They don’t ruin plans, have incredible attacks, and are all-around just great to have around.

It’s fascinating to have blindfolded AI that also make great partners, so it’s fitting that both of them make the list. Players can theoretically play as either one of the characters, and no matter their picks, their partner is undoubtedly useful.

2) The Dog (Fable franchise)

Dogs have had a pretty good run in video games. There are many great canines on all platforms and genres, and action RPGs are no exception. The Dog, who made its debut in Fable 2, can help players in combat somewhat, and also help with finding treasure.

While the player has to wait for the dog to find the treasure chests in-game, that’s no big deal. On top of that, the dog cannot die, except in certain situations, but having one that can help in a few battles is just the best.

However, the dog is part of one of the saddest moments in the Fable franchise, as well as gaming in general.

1) Dogmeat (Fallout 4)

Dogmeat is easily the best companion a player can have in the Fallout franchise. He’s an incredibly cool, good boy who helps the Survivor no matter what. Also, he cannot be killed. The notion of Dogmeat dying terrified many players though. Nobody wanted to see him be killed, but that’s no issue. If defeated, he comes back.

This dog can alert the Survivor of incoming enemies, help find items, and also help find their foes. The adorable post-apocalyptic friend does his best, and players around the world appreciate his efforts.

The worst and most annoying AI partners in video games

5) Roman (Grand Theft Auto 4)

The hardest part of playing Grand Theft Auto 4 isn’t dealing with the police or the various challenging missions, it’s Roman. Hearing his voice over the phone is charming enough at first, but very quickly becomes infuriating. He only brings tedium, wanting to do things like go bowling.

He doesn’t offer very much in the way of usefulness - unless players like the bowling minigame, anyway. They also have to deal with problems he causes, which means fighting a bunch of enemies at one time. He never seems to learn a lesson from it either. Instead, it’s just more bowling and brawling.

4) Survivors (Left 4 Dead/Left 4 Dead 2)

In general, NPC survivors and teammates have a long history of being awful. It’s so much better to play Left 4 Dead with friends, at least when they do something awful, it’s probably on purpose.

More often than not, they do nothing while the player bleeds out, and are terrible at any kind of stealth or safety. Instead, they run out, opening fire on the infected, leaving the player to save the day in the game.

When the special infected show up, they’re the first to stand in the way and get blasted. NPC-controlled survivors stand in fire, wander off, or just die in embarrassing, hilarious ways. It’s funny to watch sometimes, but it also makes the game far harder.

3) Natalya (GoldenEye 007)

Natalya is an escort character in the N64 classic GoldenEye 007. This would be fine if she weren’t the most infuriating escort perhaps in the history of video games. She stands in the way when trying to shoot enemies and walks slower than anything else in the history of feet.

She has no survival instincts, has no problem being shot repeatedly, and can even get stuck in the geometry from time to time. This happens more often than it should. Escort missions are supposed to make games a little more challenging, but Natalya turns getting to the main control room into a frustrating, Sisyphean task.

2) Tails (Sonic 2)

In theory, Tails is great in Sonic 2. At least, he’s supposed to be. Tails can help players fight Dr. Robotnik and can help out Sonic by letting him briefly hover. The little guy just tries his best, and sometimes, he succeeds.

However, he can run face-first into bombs and enemies, or stand on a platform that collapses, causing Sonic to die.

Sure, he can get a few rings for the player, but then he immediately does something awful and dies as a result of poor design. For every good thing that Tails can do, there are two infuriating things he does instead.

1) Sheva (Resident Evil 5)

Sheva in Resident Evil 5 might be one of the worst AI partners in any game ever. Resident Evil games are zombie survival horror games, and it’s paramount to have allies that are trustworthy. Chris Redfield’s partner in RE5 either does wasteful things or nothing at all.

She burns through shared ammo and items with no regard to the health and well-being of Chris Redfield, leaving the player in some pretty tight spots throughout the game. Sheva may be a good character in the story, but her AI is atrocious, getting in the way, and expending valuable resources instead of waiting until they’re really needed at pivotal moments.

There are plenty of good and bad AI partners in games. Many of them are helpful and make the game better, but it’s unfortunate that not all of them fall in that category. There are just as many AI partners and buddies that make a game harder, instead of more fun.

