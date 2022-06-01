5 games that might get a release date at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox and Microsoft have been on an upward trajectory for a while now. They have successfully started to bring back the pedigree they were known for in the past. Moreover, their acquisition of major game studios has been overwhelming, and gamers get to reap all the rewards. Microsoft is also in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, and this can only be good news for gamers all over the world.

Release dates are arbitrary in the world of modern gaming. Video game developers are sometimes content with releasing unfinished games that they can fix later through patches and updates. This, in turn, leads to uncertainty for gamers as the title they have been waiting for comes out half-baked.

The following list takes a look at five much-anticipated games that might get a mention and a release date at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase might offer release dates for these games

5) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory was extremely successful in making the first Senua game. The Xbox game was immaculately designed, and its story was well written. Taking a step forward and focusing on a more narrative-driven game, Senua’s Sacrifice was a masterpiece. The dark, gritty psychological-horror game captured the essence of its Norse roots with incredible precision.

Senua’s Sacrifice followed the story of a Norse woman who had to go through a gauntlet of cosmic proportions to be reunited with her dead lover. This concept of life and death in Norse culture is integral to its belief system, and Senua has to battle entities that are godlike in nature. The gameplay offered by the title is highly detailed and challenging as well; there are a couple of puzzle sections that do not bog down the story either.

The sequel, Senua’s Saga is set to be released in 2022, and like its predecessor, it does not reveal much at first glance. The game is going to follow the same dark undertones, and the trailer shows off a fantastic rendering of the world. It would be nice to see some more footage of this game from Ninja Theory at the showcase.

A formal release date for the game has not been set yet, but it is a giant possibility that the game will get a concrete date at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

4) Perfect Dark

A reboot of the popular series made by Rare for the N64 console, Perfect Dark was way ahead of its time, and its influence can be seen in most FPS titles today. Rare took huge strides in the industry, and most of their early success can be attributed to these games.

Rare was always an innovative game developer. They always knew what the consumer wanted and how they could deliver that perfect experience with their games.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Rare can be seen as a major success. There were some hiccups during the 360 era, but right now, Xbox is doing really well for itself. With a huge number of studios under their wing, Microsoft can finally stand up to the juggernaut Sony, and the new Perfect Dark game is just going to help them do just that.

The Perfect Dark games have always been special. They brought so many new ideas to the table that fans have only words of praise for them. The Perfect Dark reboot, however, is not going to be developed by Rare but first-time devs, The Initiative.

As the development advances smoothly, The Initiative want to capture everything that made the original game special but will also be incorporating their own ideas into the game.

The Perfect Dark reboot is still a long way away, and fans are eagerly waiting to go on their next journey with Joanna Dark. The game currently is without a release date, but the upcoming event could change that.

3) Everwild

One of the biggest reasons Rare isn’t involved with the previous entry on this list is mostly due to Everwild. This is an entirely new IP that offers such a huge scope in terms of design and narrative that it is seemingly too big to fail.

Not much is known about Everwild yet, but the game does look extremely polished. Pre-rendered cinematics offer little to the viewer regarding how the finished product might look. That said, it seems like Rare will stick to its traditional formula of offering a fun and engaging experience, and the game could even turn out to be a masterpiece.

Rare has kept the project under wraps as too much hype around a game can be its downfall. Though the game is far from being finished, the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase provides an excellent opportunity to garner some good press for the developers, and there is speculation that fans might even get a release date.

2) Redfall

Arkane Studios truly knows how to deliver an enjoyable first-person experience. In the past, notably, their groundbreaking work on the Dishonored titles was highly praised. They have always strived to make a video gaming experience fit for modern-day gamers.

Deathloop was praised for its intuitive gameplay and out-of-left-field story, but the thing that stood out the most was the artistic and creative freedom the devs employed to bring the game to life.

Redfall seems to follow the same logic and world design as Arkane’s previous titles. There seems to be a lot of focus on cooperative play, and the title seems to have a ton of distinct characters on offer as well. The game is FPS-based, where players must fight evil vampires. And from first impressions alone, the designs seem spot-on.

Redfall seems to be a very straightforward game with little twists that make it an Arkane title. Deathloop was a critically acclaimed success, and Redfall seems to be headed in that direction. And even though Bethesda and Xbox announced a delay not too long ago, fans cling to the hope that a proper release date will be provided for sometime next year at the Xbox event.

1) Starfield

One of Bethesda’s biggest projects, Starfield aims for greater heights than any of the company's previous titles. When it comes to Bethesda, the studio that revolutionized the RPG (role-playing games) genre, little can dissuade audiences from jumping aboard the hype-train.

Starfield looks to take space exploration to another level. One thing people often get sad about is how most of them will never get to explore space in its vastness; the good thing is that video games can help here.

Not much is known about the gameplay or the story the game will bring, but with Bethesda behind the wheel, one can rest assured that the game will likely be an experience to remember.

The release of Starfield has been pushed to 2023, but this is never a bad thing. Bethesda is obviously taking its time to polish the experience. And fans are likely to see the debut of the title's gameplay at the Xbox-Bethesda event, and there's also a chance a release date might be offered.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

