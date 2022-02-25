Elden Ring is an action-adventure RPG (role-playing game) set in the dreary, gloomy fantasy realm of the Lands Between, created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin. The kingdom is ruled by great heroes who have inherited Queen Marika the Eternal's blood, and it is home to a number of dangerous monsters.

Players in Elden Ring may anticipate punishingly difficult bosses, a fractured story steeped in mystery, and tenacious monsters around every corner, much like they have in prior developer's souls-like games.

There are plenty of other games that satisfy players' cravings for enormous bosses, magnificent locations, and the intriguing dichotomy of difficulty and triumph, just like Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows (Image via - PlayStation)

First, there are the obvious choices, such as the remainder of From Software's incredible collection of dark action/RPG games, such as the Souls series and Bloodborne.

Even if Elden Ring's players have already finished them, many of them entice players to come back for a second play with a new build, co-op with friends, or even a mod to liven things up with random boss/item placements or more content.

So here are the 5 games to play if you enjoyed Elden Ring

Elden Ring is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki (Image via - Steam)

Soulslike is a type of action RPGs largely influenced by the Demon's Souls and Dark Souls series' elements. Both games emphasize endurance-based combat, which relies on skill-based strategies rather than stats to fight difficult adversaries and bosses.

Every weapon swing, as well as every dodge or run, depletes stamina, thus timing is crucial. Death isn't the end of the road.

1) Demon’s Souls

Players who purchased a PS5 for Elden Ring should play this FromSoftware classic. The original Souls game was recreated from the ground up, particularly for the PS5 by Bluepoint Studios, which is currently owned by Sony.

Demon's Souls, along with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West, is one of the greatest displays of the PS5's capabilities. Its bleak, medieval environment is meticulously recreated, with stunning lighting and graphics contributing to the feeling that FromSoftware is so adept at creating.

Demon's Souls' gameplay has remained mostly unchanged for the most part, so the experience should play out precisely as players remember it. Before experiencing what may very well be FromSoftware's magnum work, it will remind Elden Ring's players why they enjoy this genre of game.

Players can't go wrong by playing another FromSoftware game before starting Elden Ring, although PS5 users will benefit the most from starting with Demon's Souls.

2) Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell is a good alternative for people who don't want to rerun FromSoftware's originals but want something that hits almost all of the same notes as well. The game compensates by adding some unexpectedly strong variations to the Soulslike structure.

Players who possess the "Mortal Shells" of deceased warriors receive access to the weapons and skills traditionally associated with certain classes in Dark Souls. Players can also harden up at any time, even in the middle of a game.

These little changes to the formula bring a lot of depth to the game, allowing players to identify and improve the shells that perform best for them in every circumstance.

Mortal Shell seems a touch more aggressive to play than classic Dark Souls, thanks to the hardening system, which forces players to continuously analyse whether they should harden or tank and strike for maximum impact. PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X are all supported by the game. It's presently available as part of the Xbox Game Pass.

3) Death’s Door

Death's Door isn't as difficult as the other games on this list, but it's still one of the finest independent games of 2021. It tells the storey of a crow that gathers the souls of huge bosses in order to open the titular portal.

Death's Doors is organised like a Metroidvania and plays more like Hades or The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past, despite the Souls' presence. Despite this, its environment maintains the creepy feeling that makes many of FromSoftware's games so compelling, and because of its reduced difficulty, it is far more approachable than the other games on our list.

The game received a four-and-a-half star rating from Digital Trends. Death's Door says Otto Kratky, presents players with an endlessly interlocking magical world full of mysteries, intense boss fights, and a gloomy story that managed to draw more than a few smiles out of me.

In the middle of it all lies a simple yet fascinating fighting system that once again demonstrates that the proper developer can do a lot with a few basic tools. Death's Door is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Nintendo Switch. It's a part of the Xbox Game Pass.

4) Nioh

Nioh is one of several games that take Souls-style combat, which involves crawling through haunted-looking areas and defeating strong enemies with a focus on stamina management, and puts it to Japan's Sengoku period.

This isn't just a replica of Dark Souls, though; there are several aspects that completely change the Soulsian mechanics. There's a lot more emphasis on looting items and switching out your gear, the normal open world of From Software is replaced with a linear experience, and different stances let players select their play tempo, this last feature makes Nioh's fighting faster.

5) Bloodborne

Bloodborne is a Victorian Era action RPG developed by FromSoftware, the studio behind Demon's Souls and the Dark Souls series. Lovecraft's otherworldly terror and gothic elements influenced Bloodborne. The animals players will come across, as well as the places they'll visit, are both strange and repulsive.

The game also has one of the most hauntingly gorgeous settings, which is precisely related to the game's dark and profound Lore.

Many consider Bloodborne to be the finest Souls-like game, even suggesting that it is better than Dark Souls. Combat, boss encounters, and weapons are among the design components that have been updated.

When it comes to fighting, Bloodborne favours a more action-oriented, fast-paced approach. Players can't block strikes because there aren't any shields, so they have to continually move and dodge to evade opponent assaults.

With the firearms, players may conduct heavy attacks as well as counter hits. In other words, being aggressive is rewarded.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul