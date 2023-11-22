5 great games under $20 to buy in the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

The Steam Autumn Sale has landed, and fans are excited to get their hands on their favorite titles at a greatly discounted price. Steam sales are some of the best opportunities to purchase games, boasting prices as low as $20. With these amazing deals, gamers are bound to bolster their library.

Looking at the sale, we've listed some great games that are available for under $20 and less. At this price point, the following games are practically a steal, and gamers are advised to pick them up this festive season.

Below are five great titles you can get for under $20 or less during the Steam Autumn Sale.

5 great deals for under $20 during the Steam Autumn Sale

1) Dredge (25% off at $18.75)

On the surface, Dredge is a quiet fishing game where players drift through the vast open waters collecting fish and selling it to the surrounding islands. However, the game shines in its Lovecraftian premise and plunges into the horrors of the deep blue. With its simple art style and minimalist approach to storytelling, Dredge is a fantastic indie title that gamers can get lost in for hours.

Dredge, sitting at 25% off in the Steam Autumn Sale, is a great deal considering Black Salt Games have put a recent DLC, expanding on the world by adding a completely new biome.

Buy it here.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2 (67% off at $19.79)

This next entry on the list from Rockstar Games is arguably one of the best open-world titles of the last decade. Red Dead Redemption 2 features a great story, a fantastic cast of characters, and a vast open world. A prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, the game follows the story of the Van der Linde gang right before the turn of the century in the changing landscape of the United States of America.

As players wait for the next Rockstar Games title, Red Dead Redemption 2 is sitting at 67% off in the current Steam Autumn Sale. It is a great game to get lost in all over again. For those looking for a well-rounded experience that takes them on a ride, this game is one to pick up during the ongoing sale.

Buy it here.

3) Stray (34% off at 19.79)

Developed by Annapurna Interactive, responsible for some of the best indie titles on the market, comes another great addition to the list, but with a feline protagonist. Stray follows the story of a cat who must find its way back to the surface after falling into an underground city filled with humanoid robots and bacterial dangers. The game has been immaculately designed with careful attention to detail that really brings the world to life.

In terms of gameplay and story, Stray is quite linear and short. There isn't much of a challenge, but the game is incredibly fun to explore. Sitting at 34% off at $19.79, Stray is a great deal to pick up during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Buy it here.

4) Sea of Thieves ($19.99)

The fourth entry on the list is a great live-service title for those who love sailing on the high seas searching for treasure and adventure. Sea of Thieves, developed by Rare, is a live-service game that has been a recipient of constant updates, patches, and new adventures that have immensely prolonged its life. With PvP also being an active part of the experience, new players should learn to fend off any pursuer after their hard-earned treasure.

Sea of Thieves is a great game to play with friends. Sitting just under $20, it has zero pay-to-win gimmicks and allows players to experience true freedom of life on the vast open ocean.

Buy it here.

5) Dark Souls Remastered (50% off at $19.99)

From Software's massive success is mostly attributed to the Souls series. The original Souls games were incredibly bold in their punishing gameplay and bleak storytelling, often accompanied by challenging encounters around every corner. The gameplay loop had players dying a lot but also teaching them something new in the process.

For those looking to get into the Souls franchise or take a peek at From Software's roots, Dark Souls Remastered is an excellent buy for this Steam Autumn Sale. The game might feel dated, but it still holds up to this day and is practically a steal at 50% off.

Buy it here.

The concludes our list of great deals under $20 during the Steam Autumn Sale.