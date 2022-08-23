5 great games like Halo for some spectacular gunplay

Bungie's classic video game offering, Halo, commenced in 2000 with Halo: Combat Evolved. The series has since kicked off a new era for first-person shooters by introducing many elements that have since become staples of the genre. In many ways, Halo paved the way for modern-day shooting games.

Halo games are known for their gunplay and the responsive feel of using in-game weapons, which sets them apart from other titles. The franchise contains numerous weapons of both human and alien origin, and each weapon can be used with a unique tool that players can pick up from fallen enemies.

The original Halo games were some of the best video game shooters with displayed great gun action, which at the time was unparalleled. If players are on the lookout for similar titles that depict great gunplay, here are five suggestions that might serve as great alternatives.

5 alternatives to Halo to experience great gunplay

1) Destiny

Bungie moved on to a new series after saying goodbye to Master Chief. Their new project was titled Destiny, a game set in space and featured a large selection of weapons, character classes, and sub-classes.

Destiny has since been a great hit. It spawned a sequel, Destiny 2, which eventually became a free-to-play title. Destiny 2 features gameplay that is similar to Halo, with a first-person perspective, weapons that are derived from human and alien sources, and character armor customization options that are similar to Halo: multiplayer.

The base game of Destiny 2 is free, while any expansion packs have to be bought for a small price. The expansions introduce new story elements along with brand new weapons, suit customization options, and character classes that players can switch between at any time when not in combat.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

While Halo is a first-person shooter, Red Dead Redemption 2 is played from a third-person perspective. Yet, the latter’s gunplay is at par with an FPS game, as it is one of the best and most responsive third-person shooters out there.

The title from Rockstar Games was a prequel to Red Dead Redemption and allowed players to roleplay as Arthur Morgan, an old-timey gunslinger. As the game was set in the late 19th century, the available weapons were also periodically accurate. Revolvers, shotguns, repeaters, and archaic versions of sniper rifles were the types of guns that players could use.

Despite the old weapons, the actual bullet physics were quite realistic, with precise aim, fire, and stopping power. Like in Halo games, players can also pick up weapons dropped from enemies at any time. The only downside was that the reload times for weapons were also realistically slow, as ammo clips were not in fashion at the time.

3) Borderlands 3

Gearbox Software’s Borderlands series has always been well known for its guns. Things have only improved for the better in Borderlands 3, which was released on September 13, 2019. The game is a first-person shooter that contains a massive repository of over one billion guns, which provides quite a varied selection.

The unique aspect of Borderlands 3 is that it takes Halo’s approach to each gun functioning differently and dials it up to 11. Every gun in the game has an added feature that can be employed in addition to its firing mechanisms. The additional property depends on the manufacturer of the gun, of which there are many.

Of all the borderlands games, the third is the largest, with a big map to explore as players take on the role of a vault hunter and start their journey in the world of Pandora. While the playable characters are new additions to the series cast, characters from the previous game return in the form of NPCs.

4) Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment released Apex Legends on February 4, 2019 as a free-to-play battle royale game. It has since made quite a name for itself in the gaming community and currently holds the title for the most-played battle royale game, dethroning PUBG and Fortnite. One of the reasons for this achievement is the fast-paced gameplay that keeps players engaged at all times.

While Halo and Destiny play relatively slowly, with character mobility being mostly grounded (Halo: Infinite being the exception), Apex Legends changes this up by offering a lot of verticality to the player. Characters are quite fast, can sprint, jump, and even take to the air at certain points, all the while shooting at their opponents.

Apex also contains a plethora of guns to choose from, which are classified into various categories based on their function. Each gun feels and works differently, and players can choose weapons that complement their playstyle. Together, these elements make Apex Legends one of the most enjoyable free-to-play titles on the market.

5) Half-Life: Alyx

Valve has always been famous for its innovative games, with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, and Counter-Strike. However, in 2020, the developers displayed how far they could go in the VR department with Half-Life: Alyx. The game takes place five years before the events of Half-Life 2 and follows the life of Alyx Vance, the excellent side character first introduced in the game.

In Half-Life: Alyx, the protagonist is only 17 years old. She and her father struggle to survive in a world ruled by Combine, which is under martial law. The game was a highlight of the capabilities of VR technology and earned critical acclaim for its graphics, voice acting, narrative, and atmosphere.

Like most Valve games, the physics engine is excellent and works phenomenally well in VR. Shooting and gunplay are also great, as aiming can be done in real-time through a VR headset. Weapons are responsive and feel great to use, with the trigger and firing mechanic feeling close to real life.

