5 great open-world games to buy in the Steam Autumn Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale is live, and with just a day to go, there's still plenty of time to grab incredible deals. With most of the library on sale, players are spoiled for choice with games as much as 90% off.

A genre to consider when browsing the sale is open-world games for their extensive, bang-for-your-buck experience. These have been a staple of the video game industry for a long time now. This genre has seen innovations in each iteration and is a great way for developers to show off their creativity on a massive canvas.

This year's Steam Autumn Sale has great deals on open-world titles, so we've compiled five picks that are worth taking.

5 great open-world game deals worth getting in the Steam Autumn Sale

1) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (40% off at $29.99)

More akin to a long DLC than a sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales follows the story of the eponymous protagonist after being bitten by a radioactive spider, turning him into the iconic web-slinger that we've come to know.

Insomniac Games have hit the nail on the head with this current generation of Spider-Man games that have received widespread praise from critics and fans.

The main story for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is shorter than its predecessor, but the game makes up for this with lots of challenging and engaging side content.

Miles as Spidey is a well-written character, and the new gameplay mechanics add a ton of flavor. A discount of 40% is a great deal in this Steam Autumn Sale.

Buy it here

2) Subnautica (67% off at $9.89)

Developed by the aptly named Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Subnautica is a great open-world survival title that incorporates thalassophobia as a game mechanic.

After crashing and being marooned in an uncharted and hostile ocean world, players must find their way off the planet by diving into its mysteries. The premise is well-written and has incredible depth.

Although the game is relatively older than the other titles on the list, it holds up in several aspects to this day. Subnautica is currently available for 67% off at $9.89 in the Steam Autumn Sale, making it a great addition to one's library.

Buy it here

3) No Man's Sky (50% off at $29.99)

After one of the most disastrous launches in video game history, there has never been quite a redemption arc as great as No Man's Sky. Hello Games has completely turned its fortunes and public reputation around by delivering everything originally promised, as well as free expansions and updates that have constantly improved the game.

Those who have followed this game from the beginning and even newer ones joining on have all sung praises. The universe is at your fingertips as you take to the stars in your Starship. Building, crafting, and survival are all essential aspects as you wander the endless cosmos as a nomadic traveler.

No Man's Sky is a fantastic game to get into this fall and a great deal to pick up in the Steam Autumn Sale.

Buy it here

4) Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty DLC (39% off at $55.18)

Cyberpunk 2077 shares a redemption story similar to No Man's Sky and is currently a Labor of Love frontrunner in the Steam Awards 2023. This open-world game has turned critics around with Patch (2.0) and the Phantom Liberty DLC, adding a well-written branching storyline. Patch (2.0) also reworks a ton of mechanics, adds quality-of-life improvements, and adds new missions for the base game.

With this current state of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has finally achieved its vision and objective. Even as players return to the game after playing through it in the earlier patches, the updated patch and DLC give an entirely fresh experience.

The bundle for Cyberpunk 2077 and its DLC is currently 39% off during the Steam Autumn Sale and is an excellent open-world game to pick up this season.

Buy it here

5) Halo: Infinite (60% off at $23.99)

One of the more underwhelming releases of 2021, considering the build-up to its launch, Halo: Infinite isn't a difficult game to critique as the overall design feels dated. With the current crop of open-world titles, this one, unfortunately, doesn't seem to match up.

However, a few redeeming factors give this game an edge over its peers. The grappling hook mechanic is incredibly fun and has a natural feel. The overworld looks great and is filled with side content. While the story falls flat during most of the runtime and bosses are more or less a chore, the gunplay, vehicular combat, and movement stand out.

At 60% off at $23.99, Halo: Infinite is a good open-world game to pick up this Steam Autumn Sale.

Buy it here

With the Steam Autumn Sale coming to a close soon, grab these amazing deals on open-world games before they go.