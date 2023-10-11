Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game that has shared its spotlight with controversy. A title that was absolutely disastrous at launch has seemingly had a comeback story. CD Projekt RED, famous for its Witcher game series, staked its reputation on this dystopic futuristic open world, but it took several bug fixes and patch updates to get the title where it is today.

Patch 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077, alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC, has finally brought the game full circle. With important bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, new quests, and vehicles, the game finally looks and feels like the next-gen game it had set out to be.

Quest design in Cyberpunk 2077 is some of CD Projekt RED’s best work. They have articulate characters, engaging sub-plots, and incredible voice acting. Given below are the 10 best side jobs and quests that are available in Cyberpunk 2077.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. It also contains heavy spoilers of the game.

10 best questlines in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0) and Phantom Liberty

1) Beat on the Brat: Rancho Coronado

Rhino - The Animals' Champion (Image via CDPR)

Beat on the Brat side jobs require the player to enter into unarmed duels with single opponents, usually the champion of the district. These duels are challenging as the player must beat their opponents using nothing but their fists. Netrunning is not allowed either, so players can't look for an easy victory over their opponents. It's a straight-fashioned brawl but features worthy rewards.

The duel in Rancho Coronado is against Rhino, a female enforcer for the Animals gang. This gang is notorious for enhancing their physiques with illicit substances, and they tower over the players.

Rhino can knock a player out in two to three punches if they are not careful. This is a fight of attrition, as players must wear Rhino with hit-and-run attacks. The fight rewards you with access to a special melee weapons dealer.

2) Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever

The Rayfield Caliburn (Image via CDPR)

Quests outside Night City rarely have you going to them, but this side job is worth the distance. The prerequisite for this mission requires V to have met Panam after accepting the job from Rogue. Panam asks the player's help to recover her stolen goods and exact revenge on the person who betrayed her.

The player has to side with Panam throughout the quest in order to gain access to the Murkman side job. After Panam leads V to kill Nash, the person who betrayed her, the Murkman job will be available.

Players need to have a Street Cred level of 40 in order to receive the job. It can be accessed by traveling back to the spot where Nash was killed and driving forward until a container is spotted.

This container holds a black Rayfield Caliburn. Entering the container will trigger the job, and Johnny appears to tell the player to grab the keys and take the car for themselves. Easily one of the best rewards in the game.

3) The Beast in Me (Patch 2.0)

Claire Russell in the Afterlife (Image via CDPR)

This side job is a series of races that were added along with the 2.0 Patch of Cyberpunk 2077. The Beast in Me questline follows the story of Claire Russell. the bartender at the infamous Afterlife nightclub.

Claire is an astute bartender, and every regular at the place knows her by name. She is first introduced when Jackie and V enter The Afterlife for the first time. Claire even offers to remember Jackie's personal drink order and later adds it as part of the menu after Jackie's death.

As players progress the story after the events of 'The Heist', Claire will call asking V to visit her garage. She offers V a chance to participate in street races with the ultimate goal of winning the championship. If they choose to accept, V can participate with Claire as co-driver, where she serves as navigator and gunner.

The races are interesting in their own way, each having a different theme. There is a rally stage that is challenging and cinematic. There are also high-speed runs along Night City's highways. Participants are even encouraged to try and disable the other vehicles, but quick hacks are not allowed.

These races add a buffer in the middle of heavy sub-plots in Cyberpunk 2077. While there is a story tied to these races, it's the spectacle that makes the difference. If done right, players can receive two new vehicles for free at the end of the side quest.

4) Spider and the Fly (Phantom Liberty)

President Myers, Cyberpunk 2077; Phantom Liberty (Image via CDPR)

This next mission on the list is easily one of the best cinematic quests CD Project RED has designed. This mission is the final hurdle players have to cross before getting to access Dogtown. The Spider and the Fly quest starts off with a relatively simple stealth section that rewards patience. Then, it dives into a car chase where players get first-hand experience with the newly improved car combat systems.

The mission explores some of the secrets behind Dogtown's predicament compared to how the rest of Night City lives. Coupled with the high-stakes risk of escorting the president, the mission also offers a challenge in terms of the highly militarized complex of Dogtown.

The climax for the level is a full-fledged boss fight courtesy of the giant tetrapod mech, Chimera. Players have to look out for telegraphed attacks and concentrate on precise shooting to take this behemoth down. Once defeated, players are rewarded with a Chimera Core and entry into Dogtown.

5) Epistrophy

Rogue Delamain Cab (Image via CDPR)

In a world littered with unimaginable technology, it only makes sense that Artificial Intelligence would play a major role in shaping society. Cyberpunk 2077 taps into the meaning of existence, life, and also the existence of AI. The game also allows players to swap out parts of their organic body for augments that make them faster and stronger.

This quest can be unlocked as soon as the players finish the prologue. All they have to do is collect their old car, and the quest will begin. Players just have to make sure to be wary of the rampaging taxi when retrieving said vehicle.

The rampaging taxi is part of the AI Taxi service Delamain. The quest starts with the AI asking the player for help in retrieving all of their rogue counterparts. There are seven cabs to find and rescue across Night City. Completing all of them rewards the player with their own Delamain cab.

6) Pisces

Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

This side job is key in completing Judy Alvarez's ending, and is recommended that players have a female V to get the full benefits of this mission.

The job begins when players receive a call from Judy, signaling the start of the Clouds takeover. Players will have to infiltrate the Clouds headquarters, where Maiko has prepared to usurp the current Tyger Claws gang leadership. V arrives and finds the leaders entranced and watching a Braindance.

Depending on the choices that V makes during this mission, Clouds' leadership ends up in the hands of the Dolls or with Maiko. This mission explores the fragility of power and the price that some residents of Night City pay for freedom.

7) The Hunt

River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

Another side job on the list was added with Patch 2.0 and is the more narrative-based Side Job on this list. This quest can only be unlocked after finishing the 'I Fought the Law' mission and siding with Officer River Ward. He will contact the player a few days later, asking for help regarding something important.

The quest follows the story of a deranged kidnapper and murderer, Anthony Harris. River is under the suspicion that his nephew Randy has been abducted by Harris and employs V's services to find him.

The design of the quest is centered on heavy detective work that is complimented by a Netrunner build. The secrets the player uncovers are jarring and skin-crawling, the quest has a nice resolution and unlocks further missions with River Ward.

8) I Can See Clearly Now

An S.C.S.M. in the corner (Image via CDPR)

This next entry on the list is one of the more absurd quests that CD Project RED have designed. 'I Can See Clearly Now' revolves around a sentient Vending Machine, which is a little too smart for its own good. The vending machine was installed to cater to customers better, but instead, 'Brendan' began collecting information about his clientele.

The quest begins with 'Brendan' asking the player for help in moving a dumpster blocking his view of the street. This can be passed with a Strength check of 10. Most of the quest initially revolves around helping the vending machine out but dives into much more as players play through the mission.

This is easily one of the best-designed quests in Cyberpunk 2077, solely on intrigue. 'Brendan' is incredibly fun to interact with, and players are guaranteed to enjoy the experience.

9) Chippin' In

Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

"Wake the f*** up, Samurai. We got a city to burn."

The above quote summarizes Johnny Silverhand's character to a tee. The anarchist, the rebel guitarist, and the macho bad boy of Night City, Johnny is a legend that has long faded away but has never been forgotten. He's one of the main characters in the game, and Keanu Reeves was a perfect casting for the role.

Chippin' In is one of the last quests in Johnny Silverhand's story. This quest has major implications for the ending as well, so players are advised to pay close attention to their actions. The quest rewards players with two unmissable iconic rewards that feel truly earned.

This side mission is important in learning the missing pieces to Silverhand's backstory. Chippin' In is easily one of the more engaging quests in Cyberpunk 2077.

10) New Dawn Fades

A melancholic end to Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

New Dawn Fades is a quest that is part of the Temperance Ending. This quest is seen by some players as the 'true' ending of Cyberpunk 2077. The players have a ton of prerequisites to complete before achieving this ending and are rewarded with a melancholic ode to the end of V.

This ending involves the player character, V, letting go of the struggle and giving Johnny another chance at life. The exchange between V and Johnny during their final moments evokes a sense of sadness. Johnny Silverhand takes over the player's body and leaves Night City for good.

This ending for Cyberpunk 2077 might look bleak and dire, but it provides a darker yet more symbolic for the future.

This concludes the list of the best quests and side missions available to play in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0) and Phantom Liberty DLC.