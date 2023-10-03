5 best free cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The release of Phantom Liberty brings new challenges and mechanics to Cyberpunk 2077. Among the new features is a skill tree that allows you to reset your character without losing any progress in the story. There are also new weapons and the possibility of fights between vehicles. In this combat system, it is important to choose inexpensive motorcycles or cars that can solve different challenges.

If you want to save money and use it to improve your character's stats, don't worry. In Phantom Liberty, you will find a number of good cars for free. Here's a list of the best and how to get them.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 amazing free cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Quadra Type-66 "Cthulhu"

The name of this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 car is inspired by one of the mythical creatures of the writer, H. P. Lovecraft. The Cthulu is a two-seater car that has support for vehicle-to-vehicle combat mode. Due to its powerful engine, it is the best choice for situations that require high speeds.

This Cthulu is a modified version of the Quadra Type-66 and can go 298 km/h in a straight line. This makes it one of the most powerful cars in the game.

You can get the Quadra Type-66 "Cthulhu" during the The Beast in Me mission. Let Sampson survive the deadly race, and a few days later, you'll receive a text message from Peter Sampson saying he's giving you his car.

2) Delamain No. 21 Taxi

This fancy cab is a very resistant vehicle in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Delamian is a luxury taxi that can be yours in Phantom Liberty. In addition to being stylish, this car relies on artificial intelligence to improve its performance.

The Delamain has a small rocket launcher turret hidden behind the retractable panel on the trunk lid. It was also seen engaging drones during the final chase sequence of The Heist, so these weapons may be available to all players in the future, as they are currently unavailable.

To get the Delamain, you need to start the Tune Up mission. This leads to seven parts of the Epistrophy quest and the Don't Lose Your Mind mission. Note that the personality of the AI is determined by the choices you make during the various quests before you get it.

3) Villefort Alvarado "Vato"

Elegance and resistance in one car (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Another car you can get for free in Phantom Liberty is the Villefort Alvarado Vato. The most incredible thing about it is that it is a luxury vehicle that is one of the most decorated in the game.

The Villefort Alvarado Vato has about 388 horsepower, which allows it to accelerate from zero to one hundred in less than three seconds. Moreover, its speed of 240 km/h is ideal for quickly reaching places in the city with no fast travel points.

To get the Villefort Alvarado Vato, you must defeat César in Beat on the Brat: The Glen mission. Compete against him, and if you win, you will have a chance to get money, the car, or both. Keep in mind that fighting Cesar can be tough if you don't have a high level and developed strength skills.

4) Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo

Although Phantom Liberty is set in a dystopian world, it seems that the Porsche brand is still triumphant there. If you like the brand's cars, there is one that you can get totally free: the Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo.

This vehicle is sleek and has a compact appearance, with high speed and acceleration. It doesn't have much room to carry weapons in combat, and its endurance isn't as strong as other cars on this list. However, its speed is essential to get out of any dangerous situation.

You can get this vehicle as a gift from Johnny Silverhand after the Chippin In mission.

5) Rayfield Caliburn

In Phantom Liberty, this is the top-speed car (Image via CD Projekt Red)

We talked about speed before, but if you want the fastest free car in Phantom Liberty, you should choose the Rayfield Caliburn.

This hypercar is known to exceed 250 km/h. It also has a sporty and aerodynamic design that reaches its maximum power, thanks to its 1660 horsepower. With such power and speed, it is not the most recommended car for beginners. Controlling it can be really hard if you don't have good reflexes.

To get the Rayfield Caliburn for free, complete the Ghost Town mission. Afterward, go back to where you fought Nash at 23:55. Inside a shipping container, you will find the free vehicle.