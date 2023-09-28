Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Rayfield Caliburn: How to get, price, and more

A returning car in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, the Rayfield Caliburn allows you to cruise through this title's streets in style. Night City is quite a huge map, and fortunately, you can use vehicles to explore the area. This title offers plenty of choices in this regard, which range from hand-crafted cars to motorbikes. While most of these vehicles can be bought via credits, you can get some during in-game missions as well.

The Rayfield Caliburn is one of the popular cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 due to its speed and aesthetic. While it can be bought directly from one of the stores, you have the option to acquire it for free as well. That said, this path necessitates more effort and grinding.

How to get Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Buying it from Dino Dinovic

Dino Dinovic in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you have a ton of credits to spend, you can purchase the Rayfield Caliburn directly from a fixer in Night City. Head to the Electric Orgasm bar in this title's Downtown area to find Dino Dinovic. From this NPC, you can buy the Rayfield Caliburn car for €$157,000. It is worth noting that you should have at least a level 40 Street Cred to make the purchase.

It might take a bit of time to build up that much Street Cred, but that's necessary to get this fancy car through this path. You should note that this is one of the most expensive cars in this game, so unless you are willing to spend a lot on a luxury car, we don't recommend this option.

2) Completing the Ghost Town mission

Complete the Ghost Town mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

An alternative method is to finish the Ghost Town mission, which is one of the main jobs in this game. After completing that quest, wait for at least two in-game days to pass. Then, return to the cave you visited during this mission. You can skip time if you don't want to wait two in-game days.

Sunset Motel in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You can fast travel through the Sunset Motel to get to the location quickly. Ensure your Street Cred level is at least 40 to increase your chances of finding the Caliburn in the cave. Once you're inside it, follow the path deeper into the tunnel. You should come across an illuminated shipping container on your left.

Follow the path in the cave to find the container (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The jet-black Rayfield Caliburn inside it, along with a data shard and other items, can be found inside it. Upon entering the shipping container, you may trigger a side job titled Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever.

However, it's possible that this quest won't activate during your visit to the cave for the Caliburn. You can still claim the car without completing this side job. Simply get inside the vehicle, drive it out of the cave, and it will be added to your collection of owned vehicles.