5 hardest bosses in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16’s hardest bosses often feature several phases, where more and more new attacks are introduced to the game. You can make many fights less stressful by equipping the Timely Accessories. Even with these, you are not guaranteed a smooth ride through the most challenging foes in FF16. This is only for the normal/new game run; however, this could easily change for the New Game+ encounters.

If you want to know which Final Fantasy 16 bosses are the hardest to endure and overcome, we’ve got you covered. This is just one writer's opinion, though I have beat FF16 in its entirety.

Note: The footage for these fights contains major spoilers for Final Fantasy 16

Hardest bosses in Final Fantasy 16

5) Bahamut

Bahamut is such a frustrating boss, thanks to all the flight it does and the frustrating amount of phases you have to go through. This Final Fantasy 16 boss has four phases, but it feels like so much more. Each phase feels unique, so you have to adapt your combat style to the nonsense that the Eikon of Light bombards players with.

The longer this fight goes on, the more devastating its attacks are, making this Final Fantasy 16 boss fight feel like a battle of attrition. It's difficult to stay in melee range with all the lasers and attacks, so you will have times when you feel like all you can do is dodge and wait. At least you get some awesome powers as a reward.

4) Barnabas Tharmr/Odin

The second Barnabas Tharmr fight is one of the hardest fights in the game, without a doubt. Odin will put every single skill you’ve gained to the test. From flying through the air, dodging gigantic Zantetsuken strikes, and his flurry of brutal, high-speed offense, Odin in Final Fantasy 16 is not messing around.

A three-phase battle, Odin has incredibly quick attacks that he mixes up seemingly on the fly. The hardest part of this fight, if I can be honest, is all of the effects triggering on the screen. It’s very hard to keep up with his attacks on top of the special effects. Afterward, you get one of the most powerful Eikons in the game.

3) Behemoth King

One of the S-Rank Notorious Mark hunts in Final Fantasy 16, it’s also one of the hardest fights you’ll encounter. The S-Rank hunts felt harder than most bosses to me. They have less room to maneuver, hit much harder, and don’t have multiple phases where you can recover and keep fighting with.

King Behemoth can one-shot players if they aren’t aware, and in the last moments, it casts Apocalypse. Between its tons of health, huge, hard-hitting attacks, and of course, Meteors, Behemoth King is worthy of his title.

2) Svarog

The hardest hunt for me to personally battle in Final Fantasy 16, was S-Rank Svarog. This powerful dragon only has a few abilities, but it often combines them with its regular attacks to make striking it a frustrating experience. It’s a boss battle where using Phoenix Shift will get you killed since it’ll likely fly you right into the incoming blasts.

In addition, players have to learn to fight as close to the boss as possible while also dodging the tail strikes that it can do. So much is happening on the screen at once it can be very easy to be overwhelmed and defeated in one or two powerful fire-based attacks.

1) The Final Battle/Final Boss Rush

Final Fantasy 16 doesn’t appear to have any optional superbosses in the normal playthrough of the game. That means the most powerful foe is the Final Boss, Ultima Prime/Ultima Risen/Ultimalius.

This fight takes roughly an hour to complete, and there are many cutscenes, forms, and transitions to deal with. Many of his attacks are incredibly hard-hitting, and dodging will be necessary. You essentially fight three final bosses back to back and overcome it all with the power of friendship.

There are plenty of other challenges in Final Fantasy 16, but this group of bosses is where the majority of the challenge is going to happen in the game. If these aren’t enough, you’ll want to head into New Game+ and try the elite foes that show up throughout that storyline.

