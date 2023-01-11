5 heroes with the most versatile kit in Overwatch 2

The main draw of Overwatch 2 is its sizable roster of varied and unique heroes to play as. The latest 5v5 hero shooter from Blizzard Entertainment has something for every kind of player, be it traditional snipers or more bizarre kits involving the diving, mech-assisted D.VA. A kit is a term for the overall feature set that each hero comes packed with.

As usual, some heroes are better at getting the job done than others, simply owing to their well-roundedness. They are also ideal for newcomers to the multiplayer experience as these heroes do well in many situations, from damage output to survivability.

These 5 Overwatch 2 heroes boast the most versatile kits in the game

5) Mei

One of the more underrated DPS heroes from Overwatch 2, Mei is a pretty interesting hero, all things considered. Her primary fire dishes out a beam of ice that slows and damages enemies, while her secondary is a devastating long-range icicle. This makes her viable at engaging enemies across all distances. Her Ice Wall can change the tide of battle by blocking enemy paths or delaying them for a while. When in a pinch, she can use her Cryo Freeze ability to become encased in snow and heal up while stationary and invulnerable. Finally, her Ultimate, called Blizzard, launches a drone that damages and completely freezes enemies caught in its radius - this makes for easy pickings, especially with your team's help.

4) Reaper

Kendall @OGSkillet115 Overwatch 2 - Play of the game as reaper Overwatch 2 - Play of the game as reaper https://t.co/k9JbL5olFd

The deadly Reaper is as fun to play here as in the original Overwatch. His DPS kit is fairly simple: He only possesses a couple of shotguns on the damage front. His other two abilities - Shadow Step and Wraith Form are more concerned with getting around, which is crucial for flanking foes. The ace up Reaper's sleeve is his passive ability, allowing his shots to both damage enemies and heal him at the same time. This makes 1v1s largely skewed in Reaper's favor, even against many Tanks. The best part is the Death Blossom Ultimate, dealing damage to enemies around you, making it possible to wipe out squads in one go if timed right.

3) Soldier 76

armoredcorearmoredcorearmoredcorearmoredcorearmore @Luckyjust1y This Jonesy skin for Soldier 76 is so cool, i liked this Fortnite x Overwatch 2 collab This Jonesy skin for Soldier 76 is so cool, i liked this Fortnite x Overwatch 2 collab https://t.co/GbzdbeImPr

Soldier 76 is the most straightforward DPS character in Overwatch 2. Players of traditional FPS games will find him more appealing thanks to his ability to run (something few other heroes can do). He comes armed with the Heavy Pulse Rifle, which fires rapidly, and can deliver a punch of rockets to finish the deed. He is also one of the rare heroes who can sustain themselves thanks to his Biotic Field, standing within which heals him and his allies. To top it all off, his Tactical Visor Ultimate is essentially an auto-aim, which is bound to make enemies cower in fear of coming within his crosshairs.

2) Kiriko

August @August_NZ how 2 flank on Shambali as Kiriko in Overwatch 2 how 2 flank on Shambali as Kiriko in Overwatch 2 https://t.co/na1fKOLJi2

One of the new additions to the Overwatch universe, Kiriko is a Support class hero. Her primary fire heals allies, while the secondary one throws sharp kunai. The latter, in particular, can two-hit most DPS at long range when aimed for the head. Her Swift Step allows teleporting to an ally in range, making it essential to deliver the healing they need or allowing for a quick escape. The game changer though, is her Protection Suzu- launching this orb at allies renders them invincible for a few seconds while also cleansing them of the most negative effects, such as the purple anti-heal status. An easy counter for enemy Junker Queen or Anas in that regard. Her Kitsune Rush Ultimate is also important as it boosts the movement speed, fire rate, and ability cooldown of allies who find themselves within it.

1) Roadhog

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri 🛠️



Today's The Overwatch 2 New Roadhog Rework is scheduled for mid- to late-January🛠️Today's #Overwatch2 update is a simple hero balance, and the Roadhog rework update will be in progress later in mid to late January. The Overwatch 2 New Roadhog Rework is scheduled for mid- to late-January 🐷🛠️Today's #Overwatch2 update is a simple hero balance, and the Roadhog rework update will be in progress later in mid to late January. https://t.co/5HfVmJreY8

The big bad Roadhog is a fairly intimidating character in Overwatch 2, and rightfully so. This Tank has a powerful shotgun that demolishes foes in close proximity but also has a respectable medium-range secondary fire. It will not be uncommon to see enemies try to back off when encountering a Roadhog on the battlefield, in which case he can use his Chain hook to grab and pull them in for a shotgun blast to the face. In addition to boasting some of the largest health pools in the game, he can self-heal using the Take A Breather ability while also gaining temporary damage reduction. If you find too many foes closing in on you, deploy the Whole Hog Ultimate that damages and knocks back all enemies that are shot at. His lethal damage output and high survivability make him the most versatile character in the game.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Poll : 0 votes