5 Highest picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA)

Knowing the 5 highest picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 will help players understand the current meta picks of Apex Legends. Moreover, it’ll help them in their quest to climb up the rank ladder. Following the start of Apex Legends Season 21, both pros and ranked players have witnessed slight changes in the usual meta. The Assault Rifles and SMGs have outshone predominant shotguns in the ranked scene, and the ALGS scene is also following the same path.

Professionals have been showing their immense prowess with these Assault rifles and SMGs in the ALGS arena. Hence, before the prestigious ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League draws its conclusion, here are the 5 highest picked weapons in ALGS 2024.

Hemlok Burst AR, Havoc, Volt, and other highest picked weapons in ALGS Y4 S2 Pro League

1) Hemlok Burst AR

Hemlok Burst AR (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Starting our list of the 5 highest picked weapons in ALGS 2024 with the fan-favorite Hemlok Burst AR, popularly known as Hemlok. The deadly burst AR can be switched between two modes, one featuring a three-shot burst, and another one featuring semi-automatic fire modes. Despite being a burst AR in-game, players with exceptional aim mechanics can wreak havoc inside the arena.

Currently, most of the ALGS professionals are using the Hemlock burst rifle with a 2/4x variable or 3x Hcog scope to take long-range fights. Meanwhile, the weapon becomes more lethal with a touch of a boosted loader to the attachment sector. That being said, players will keep picking this weapon in the upcoming matches.

2) Havoc Rifle

Havoc Rifle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Following a massive change in October 2023, the Havoc rifle became extremely powerful as its damage remained intact despite using a Turbocharger. Hence, the professionals of ALGS are showcasing their dominance with this particular weapon. Judging from its damage capacity and impact during Season 21 ranked matches, it definitely falls under the list of 5 highest picked weapons in ALGS.

Havoc rifle packs a heavy punch with a proper set of attachments. Moreover, as professionals can reduce the spin-up delay with the turbocharger without affecting the damage, they’re using it to inflict heavy damage regardless of the range.

3) VK-47 Flatline

Flatline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Regardless of the controller or a Mouse-Key board professional, VK-47 Flatline, popular as Flatline, will always be one of the easy-to-handle ARs in Apex Legends. Hence, it’s soaring high in the list alongside coming under the highest picked weapons in ALGS 2024. Moreover, due to its full auto mode and ability to inflict constant damage, some professionals pick it up more than Havoc or Hemlok.

Some professionals are currently using the Flatline as the primary damage-providing Assault Rifle, while some are just sticking it in the secondary section. However, its consistency in inflicting lethal damage is one reason ALGS players are using it to create a nuisance inside the vast landscape of Apex maps.

4) Volt SMG

VOLT SMG (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Among the chain of Assault rifles, the Volt sub-machine weapon remains the solo SMG contender of the highest picked weapons list. In a Season where most of the sub-machines are being overlooked, the Volt auto SMG stands to be the perfect fit for ALGS professionals. Featuring Energy ammo in the magazine, the automatic SMG offers one of the best time-to-kill.

Moreover, due to the availability of Laser Sight in its attachment, players can wreak havoc without ADSing, especially in close range regardless of the device (controller or M&K) they’re playing. Because of these small perks, Volt SMG remains a vital choice among the 5 highest picked weapons in ALGS Y4 Split 2.

5) Nemesis Burst AR

Nemesis Burst AR (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Following Nemesis Burst AR’s introduction in Season 16, the weapon is considered one of the broken assault rifles in Apex Legends. Players can easily shred enemies with three to four weapon bursts with proper control and mechanics. ALGS professionals who tend to take long-range fights are likely to pick this weapon to secure squad wipes in the vast landscape of various maps.

Considering its ability to inflict immense bust damage, it falls under the highest picked weapons in ALGS second Split in 2024.

