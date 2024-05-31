ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: format, teams, schedule, and more

The Apex Legends community is geared up for the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League this June 2024. Teams have seen massive changes to their roster over the last month and fans can’t wait to see how they perform in these upcoming games. The ALGS Split 2 Pro League will played among 120 teams distributed in four regions of North America (NA), EMEA, Apac North, and Apac South. A total of 500,000 USD will be distributed among these regions with the winning team from each one receiving 20,000 USD while also qualifying for the Split 2 Playoffs.
This article will discuss the format of the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League, the teams participating, the schedule, and more.
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: Format
In the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League, 30 teams are divided equally into three groups in every region. These teams will face off in a Triple-Round-Format where each group plays against the others three times. This ensures every team goes head-to-head against all competitors.
Every team will now drop to their designated zones on the maps based on the new POI Draft system. Then they will play 36 games divided across 6 match series with 6 games each. After each match series, each team will be awarded points based on their standings which will add up to their overall Regular Season Standings. After the end of the Pro Leagues, the top 20 teams with the most points will advance to the Regional Finals.
However, the number of teams qualifying for the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs varies from region to region. Here is a list of the number of teams that can qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs:
- NA- 12 teams
- EMEA- 8 teams
- APAC North- 9 teams
- APAC South- 7 teams
Teams participating in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League
North America
EMEA
APAC NORTH
APAC SOUTH
Schedule for ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League
North America
EMEA
APAC NORTH
APAC SOUTH
The ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League will broadcast live on the official Twitch and Youtube channels of Apex Legends Global Series. If you want a multiview experience to watch your favorite teams closely, you can also tune in on FACEIT Watch which will let you watch four POVs together.
