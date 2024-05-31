ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: format, teams, schedule, and more

The Apex Legends community is geared up for the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League this June 2024. Teams have seen massive changes to their roster over the last month and fans can’t wait to see how they perform in these upcoming games. The ALGS Split 2 Pro League will played among 120 teams distributed in four regions of North America (NA), EMEA, Apac North, and Apac South. A total of 500,000 USD will be distributed among these regions with the winning team from each one receiving 20,000 USD while also qualifying for the Split 2 Playoffs.

This article will discuss the format of the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League, the teams participating, the schedule, and more.

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: Format

In the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League, 30 teams are divided equally into three groups in every region. These teams will face off in a Triple-Round-Format where each group plays against the others three times. This ensures every team goes head-to-head against all competitors.

Every team will now drop to their designated zones on the maps based on the new POI Draft system. Then they will play 36 games divided across 6 match series with 6 games each. After each match series, each team will be awarded points based on their standings which will add up to their overall Regular Season Standings. After the end of the Pro Leagues, the top 20 teams with the most points will advance to the Regional Finals.

However, the number of teams qualifying for the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs varies from region to region. Here is a list of the number of teams that can qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs:

NA - 12 teams

- 12 teams EMEA - 8 teams

- 8 teams APAC North - 9 teams

- 9 teams APAC South- 7 teams

Teams participating in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League

North America

Group A Group B Group C TEAM FALCONS NOT MOIST CLOUD9 SPACESTATION GAMING LUMINOSITY DISGUISED ELEV8 GAMING TSM LIQUID ALIENWARE OXYGEN ESPORTS COMPLEXITY FURIA NRG SKD MARK VANITY YUP ETERNAL EX NATIVE GAMING MOST HATED APE GANG OBLIVION CCE THE EDGERS FLAT WEAVE NGNL ESPORTS STALLIONS TRIPODS BORED TEMPR

EMEA

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C AURORA GAIMIN GLADIATOR ALLIANCE NATUS VINCERE BLACKLIST INTL O7 NEXTUP PASSIONUA FA KIDS CYBERCATS PASSION EXO CLAN GONEXT ESPORTS THE FULL ENGLISH 9LIES ESPORTS ETHERNAL INFINITE ANC OUTPLAYED NESSY VEXX STAY HEALTHY TROJAN DANISH DMS APEX WARLORDS FORBIDDEN ROLLING TEAMS ATLAS PLAYERS KNEECAP

APAC NORTH

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C REJECT WINNITY FNATIC GHS PROFESSIONAL RIDDLE ORDER RED RAMS CRAZY RACCOON NORTHEPTION HAD MM1427G XFACTORZ CHASOTENKA FENNEL ENTER FORCE 36 AREA310 DOSUKOI IMPACT REIGNITE METEOR LOVE AND PEACE REVE RISE MAX SBI E-SPORTS SETOUCHI SPARKS KINOTROPE GAMING TIE PAPIKO NEWJ LUCK 7 FUNNY LOCO STRIDERZ STYLE VORTEXWOLF

APAC SOUTH

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C LEGENDS GAMING SERENITY VIRTUS PRO MKERS WEIBO GAMING HEROEZ BOOGIE BOARDERS LGD GAMING AKUMA BEARCLAW GAMING DREAMFIRE XNY OUTSIDE KEEP GOING SWQ MEIDUIYAOBYD VK GAMING LIGHTNINGUNICORN WMFIREBIRD NOCREDIT BARBECUE NUMNIM MXF TRUE KILL DEVIL FRUIT SALAD REMARKABLE TEAM HKUF FINAL DREAM GRAPE FANTA

Schedule for ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League

North America

MATCH DAY GROUPS DATE START TIME 1 A vs B June 1 3 pm PT 2 A vs C June 2 3 pm PT 3 B vs C June 9 3 pm PT 4 A vs B June 15 3 pm PT 5 A vs C June 16 3 pm PT 6 B vs C June 22 3 pm PT 7 A vs B June 23 3 pm PT 8 A vs C July 6 3 pm PT 9 B vs C July 7 3 pm PT 10 FINALS July 14 3 pm PT

EMEA

MATCH DAY GROUPS DATE START TIME 1 A vs B June 1 6 pm BST 2 A vs C June 2 6 pm BST 3 B vs C June 9 6 pm BST 4 A vs B June 15 6 pm BST 5 A vs C June 16 6 pm BST 6 B vs C June 22 6 pm BST 7 A vs B June 23 6 pm BST 8 A vs C July 6 6 pm BST 9 B vs C July 7 6 pm BST 10 FINALS July 14 6 pm BST

APAC NORTH

MATCH DAY GROUPS DATE START TIME 1 A vs B June 1 12 pm JST 2 A vs C June 2 12 pm JST 3 B vs C June 2 4 pm JST 4 A vs B June 8 12 pm JST 5 A vs C June 8 4 pm JST 6 B vs C June 15 12 pm JST 7 A vs B June 15 4 pm JST 8 A vs C June 22 12 pm JST 9 B vs C June 22 4 pm JST 10 FINALS July 6 3 pm JST

APAC SOUTH

MATCH DAY GROUPS DATE START TIME 1 A vs B June 1 12 pm SGT 2 A vs C June 2 12 pm SGT 3 B vs C June 2 4 pm SGT 4 A vs B June 9 12 pm SGT 5 A vs C June 9 4 pm SGT 6 B vs C June 16 12 pm SGT 7 A vs B June 16 4 pm SGT 8 A vs C June 23 12 pm SGT 9 B vs C June 23 4 pm SGT 10 FINALS July 7 3 pm SGT

The ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League will broadcast live on the official Twitch and Youtube channels of Apex Legends Global Series. If you want a multiview experience to watch your favorite teams closely, you can also tune in on FACEIT Watch which will let you watch four POVs together.

