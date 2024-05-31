ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: format, teams, schedule, and more

By Rohit Halder
May 31, 2024
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: format, teams, schedule and more (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Apex Legends community is geared up for the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League this June 2024. Teams have seen massive changes to their roster over the last month and fans can’t wait to see how they perform in these upcoming games. The ALGS Split 2 Pro League will played among 120 teams distributed in four regions of North America (NA), EMEA, Apac North, and Apac South. A total of 500,000 USD will be distributed among these regions with the winning team from each one receiving 20,000 USD while also qualifying for the Split 2 Playoffs.

This article will discuss the format of the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League, the teams participating, the schedule, and more.

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: Format

In the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League, 30 teams are divided equally into three groups in every region. These teams will face off in a Triple-Round-Format where each group plays against the others three times. This ensures every team goes head-to-head against all competitors.

Every team will now drop to their designated zones on the maps based on the new POI Draft system. Then they will play 36 games divided across 6 match series with 6 games each. After each match series, each team will be awarded points based on their standings which will add up to their overall Regular Season Standings. After the end of the Pro Leagues, the top 20 teams with the most points will advance to the Regional Finals.

However, the number of teams qualifying for the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs varies from region to region. Here is a list of the number of teams that can qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs:

  • NA- 12 teams
  • EMEA- 8 teams
  • APAC North- 9 teams
  • APAC South- 7 teams

Teams participating in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League

North America

Group A

Group B

Group C

TEAM FALCONS

NOT MOIST

CLOUD9

SPACESTATION GAMING

LUMINOSITY

DISGUISED

ELEV8 GAMING

TSM

LIQUID ALIENWARE

OXYGEN ESPORTS

COMPLEXITY

FURIA

NRG

SKD MARK

VANITY

YUP

ETERNAL EX

NATIVE GAMING

MOST HATED

APE GANG

OBLIVION

CCE

THE EDGERS

FLAT

WEAVE

NGNL ESPORTS

STALLIONS

TRIPODS

BORED

TEMPR

EMEA

GROUP A

GROUP B

GROUP C

AURORA

GAIMIN GLADIATOR

ALLIANCE

NATUS VINCERE

BLACKLIST INTL

O7

NEXTUP

PASSIONUA

FA KIDS

CYBERCATS

PASSION

EXO CLAN

GONEXT ESPORTS

THE FULL ENGLISH

9LIES ESPORTS

ETHERNAL

INFINITE

ANC OUTPLAYED

NESSY

VEXX

STAY HEALTHY

TROJAN

DANISH

DMS

APEX WARLORDS

FORBIDDEN

ROLLING TEAMS

ATLAS

PLAYERS

KNEECAP

APAC NORTH

GROUP A

GROUP B

GROUP C

REJECT WINNITY

FNATIC

GHS PROFESSIONAL

RIDDLE ORDER

RED RAMS

CRAZY RACCOON

NORTHEPTION

HAD

MM1427G

XFACTORZ

CHASOTENKA

FENNEL

ENTER FORCE 36

AREA310

DOSUKOI IMPACT

REIGNITE

METEOR

LOVE AND PEACE

REVE RISE MAX

SBI E-SPORTS

SETOUCHI SPARKS

KINOTROPE GAMING

TIE

PAPIKO

NEWJ

LUCK 7

FUNNY LOCO

STRIDERZ

STYLE

VORTEXWOLF

APAC SOUTH

GROUP A

GROUP B

GROUP C

LEGENDS GAMING

SERENITY

VIRTUS PRO

MKERS

WEIBO GAMING

HEROEZ

BOOGIE BOARDERS

LGD GAMING

AKUMA

BEARCLAW GAMING

DREAMFIRE

XNY

OUTSIDE

KEEP GOING

SWQ

MEIDUIYAOBYD

VK GAMING

LIGHTNINGUNICORN

WMFIREBIRD

NOCREDIT

BARBECUE

NUMNIM

MXF

TRUE

KILL DEVIL

FRUIT SALAD

REMARKABLE TEAM

HKUF

FINAL DREAM

GRAPE FANTA

Schedule for ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League

North America

MATCH DAY

GROUPS

DATE

START TIME

1

A vs B

June 1

3 pm PT

2

A vs C

June 2

3 pm PT

3

B vs C

June 9

3 pm PT

4

A vs B

June 15

3 pm PT

5

A vs C

June 16

3 pm PT

6

B vs C

June 22

3 pm PT

7

A vs B

June 23

3 pm PT

8

A vs C

July 6

3 pm PT

9

B vs C

July 7

3 pm PT

10

FINALS

July 14

3 pm PT

EMEA

MATCH DAY

GROUPS

DATE

START TIME

1

A vs B

June 1

6 pm BST

2

A vs C

June 2

6 pm BST

3

B vs C

June 9

6 pm BST

4

A vs B

June 15

6 pm BST

5

A vs C

June 16

6 pm BST

6

B vs C

June 22

6 pm BST

7

A vs B

June 23

6 pm BST

8

A vs C

July 6

6 pm BST

9

B vs C

July 7

6 pm BST

10

FINALS

July 14

6 pm BST

APAC NORTH

MATCH DAY

GROUPS

DATE

START TIME

1

A vs B

June 1

12 pm JST

2

A vs C

June 2

12 pm JST

3

B vs C

June 2

4 pm JST

4

A vs B

June 8

12 pm JST

5

A vs C

June 8

4 pm JST

6

B vs C

June 15

12 pm JST

7

A vs B

June 15

4 pm JST

8

A vs C

June 22

12 pm JST

9

B vs C

June 22

4 pm JST

10

FINALS

July 6

3 pm JST

APAC SOUTH

MATCH DAY

GROUPS

DATE

START TIME

1

A vs B

June 1

12 pm SGT

2

A vs C

June 2

12 pm SGT

3

B vs C

June 2

4 pm SGT

4

A vs B

June 9

12 pm SGT

5

A vs C

June 9

4 pm SGT

6

B vs C

June 16

12 pm SGT

7

A vs B

June 16

4 pm SGT

8

A vs C

June 23

12 pm SGT

9

B vs C

June 23

4 pm SGT

10

FINALS

July 7

3 pm SGT

The ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League will broadcast live on the official Twitch and Youtube channels of Apex Legends Global Series. If you want a multiview experience to watch your favorite teams closely, you can also tune in on FACEIT Watch which will let you watch four POVs together.

That’s everything you need to know about the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. For more Apex Legends news and guides, check out our other articles below:

