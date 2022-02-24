5 horror games that players might not realise are based on real-life sites

A good plot, characters, gameplay, soundtrack, and adversaries may all contribute to a great horror game. All of these features work together to create a really memorable experience, or one of these elements may stand out more than the others to make a game memorable. However, there is another significant component that contributes to the success of a horror game: the setting.

In many ways, regardless of the video game, individual locales and their events have the ability to make lasting memories more than anything else. A fantastic site may sometimes be thought of as having its own style and class.

Many renowned settings are based on literature and movies, but the ones based on real-life locations are the most intriguing. Many well-known horror games, such as Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and Outlast, include locales that are based on real places.

5 horror games that stem for real-life locations across the world

1) The Town Of Light (The Volter Psychiatric Asylum)

Publishers: LKA, Wired Productions

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Macintosh operating systems

The Town Of Light is an adventure game with a strong psychological and horror element to it. It is set in an abandoned 20th-century psychiatric institution and was released in 2017. Players must explore abandoned buildings in search of clues to solve the past's secrets.

The Volterra Psychiatric Asylum (Image via tuscanyplanet.com)

The Volterra Psychiatric Asylum in Tuscany, which was operated in the 1950s and 1960s, is faithfully reproduced in the game. At one point, the facility housed nearly 5000 inmates, all of whom suffered from mental illnesses.

The facility became infamous for its inhumane treatment of inmates, who were subjected to cure methods such as electroshock therapy and uncontrolled medication. Patients were even poisoned as a result of their treatment. The Town Of Light is situated in this bleak environment and tells the tragic narrative of Renee, a fictitious figure.

2) Resident Evil Village (Peles Castle)

Publishers: Capcom, Capcom U.S.A.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Some fans may be unaware that the last Resident Evil game featured a place that is based on a real-life location. A vampiric family named Dimitrescu lives in Castle Dimitrescu atop the dark village in Resident Evil Village.

Peles Castle in Transylvania (Image via Eastern European Experience Travel)

Peles Castle in Transylvania is the genuine equivalent and inspiration for this. Fans in Romania and the surrounding region of Transylvania have even visited the castle to compare the two places. The magnificent castle is an excellent choice for a gaming setting, and it fits in perfectly with the tale.

3) Outlast (Mount Massive Asylum)

Publishers: Red Barrels, RH BADRO

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Classic Mac OS

Miles Upshur, the game's protagonist, approaches the Mount Massive Asylum after receiving information about weird incidents and experiments taking place within. He discovers death all around the area and must continue exploring before escaping.

Upshur has to avoid lunatic prisoners who have been experimented on, as well as an unexplainable creature while he is on the assignment. He is armed only with a camcorder that can operate as a night-vision camera and is incapable of attacking.

Mount Massive Asylum is named after an actual peak in the Colorado range (Image via Amino apps)

Outlast is a psychological horror game in which the player takes on the role of a news journalist investigating an abandoned asylum deep in the Colorado Rockies. Mount Massive Asylum is named after an actual peak in the Colorado range, and the structure is based on Buffalo, New York's H. H. Richardson Complex.

This horror game also incorporates real-life aspects, since the sinister Murkoff Corporation's heinous deeds were greatly influenced by Project MK Ultra. In the mid-1950s, involuntary victims were subjected to what was basically mind control through the use of medications, torture, and information overload in the United States. The Murkoff Corporation resumed the horrifying experiments where the government left off in Outlast.

Red Barrels collaborated with real-life neuropsychologists to study how insanity impacts individuals, according to a 2013 Venture Beats story. This assisted them in defining the characteristics of hazardous convicts that the player characters may face in the facility.

4) Silent Hill (Town of Centralia, in Pennsylvania)

Publishers: Konami, Creature Labs

Platforms: PlayStation, Game Boy Advance

When the name Silent Hill is discussed, the first thing that springs to mind isn't exactly a nice location, and it's certainly not one that people would want to think exists. However, it is based on a genuine location. Silent Hill is based in the Pennsylvania town of Centralia.

Pennsylvania town of Centralia (Image via - Science HowStuffWorks)

Centralia is immersed in its own calamity. It was formerly a rich mining town that was destroyed by a fire that started in the mines underneath it. The fire grew out of control, causing sinkholes in the earth to burn.

The fire is claimed to still be burning today, and the town's population has plummeted to nearly nothing. This terrible narrative lends itself beautifully to Silent Hill's nightmare situations. The only horror in Centralia, thankfully, is the fire, rather than a zombie nurse.

5) Sherlock Holmes Vs. Jack The Ripper (Victorian London)

Publishers: Frogwares, The Adventure Company, Focus Entertainment, Daedalic Entertainment GmbH

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360

This horror game depicts fictitious investigator Sherlock Holmes in the case of serial criminal Jack The Ripper, as the title indicates. The narrative is based on the events of the famous case and is set in Victorian London, notably the Whitechapel neighborhood, where Jack The Ripper operated.

Victorian London (Image via NPR)

This horror game is based on the actual story of an unnamed serial murderer, and it puts the player in the shoes of Holmes and Watson as they strive to solve the case. This isn't the only game that contains Jack the Ripper and fans of the serial murderer will find lots to enjoy.

