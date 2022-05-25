5 iconic characters voiced by Laura Post, the Genshin Impact VA of Yelan

Genshin Impact has officially introduced the latest five-star character, Yelan. She is a new 5-star Hydro bow user that will debut in patch 2.7. Recent news from official sources have announced the voice actors for Yelan for both the EN and JP languages.

Laura Post has been hired to be the voice of Yelan and after Yelan's latest character teaser video on YouTube, fans were more than satisfied. For a game like Genshin Impact, where each character has an interesting personality, voice actors truly help bring these characters to life.

The following article will cover 5 iconic characters voiced by Laura Post, apart from her role as Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 iconic characters voiced by Genshin Impact VA Laura Post

Laura Post, the EN voice actor for Yelan in Genshin Impact, has been working in the industry as a voice actor since 1999. Laura is quite famous for playing a wide range of characters in anime, animated films, video games, and more.

Her latest work in Jujutsu Kaisen, Platinum End, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has received a lot of praise for her talent as a VA. Here is a list of the top 5 iconic characters voiced by Laura Post:

5) Ahri - League of Legends

League of Legends is a popular multiplayer battle arena where players can play between 140 characters. It is a PvP-focused gameplay where players will try to occupy and defend their half of the map.

Among all the champions available, Ahri is a League of Legends fan favorite. With the release of season 12, League of Legends mage Ahri has reached new heights when it comes to her pick rate. A recent rework has converted Ahri's pseudo-assassin pick to a champion with agility and a sustain-focused mid laner. All of her EN quotes have been voiced by Laura Post, which complements Ahri's personality perfectly.

4) Fubuki - One Punch Man

Genshin Impact VA Laura also voiced Fubuki from One Punch Man (Image via Pinterest)

Genshin Impact VA Laura Post has voiced Fubuki as one of the most important cast members of One Punch Man. Also known by her hero alias, Blizzard of Hell, Fubuki is an esper who has reached Rank 1 as a professional hero in B-Class. Although she may look like a cold and confident woman, Fubuki suffers from a major inferiority complex due to her elder sister being a S-rank esper.

Fubuki also has a heroic and cautious side to herself as she understands her limit of not trying to do anything reckless. She is also highly respected by all the members of her Blizzard Group. Laura Post has done a great job showcasing the different emotions of Fubuki in the anime series.

3) Mai Zenin - Jujutsu Kaisen

Mai Zenin is the younger identical twin sister of Maki Zenin in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. Mai Zenin is a second-year student from the prestigious Kyoto Jujutsu High.

The early part of the series showcases the rude and egotistical side of Mai Zenin, where she insults her rivals and her own sister. She also tries to provoke people and looks down on them. Genshin Impact VA Laura Post has done a great job taking on the role of a mean girl with ill-personality in Jujutsu Kaisen.

2) Miki Okudera - Kimi no Na wa.

VA Laura also voiced Miki Okudera from Kimi no Na wa. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Laura Post has taken tons of supporting leads and this has also helped her popularity and her range as a voice actor.

Miki Okudera is one such supporting character who helped Laura Post reach one of the milestones in her career. Miku Okudera is a work colleague of the protagonist Taki Tachibana in the movie. The first part of the movie also shows them sharing a mutual crush on each other.

For her excellent performance, Genshin Impact VA Laura Post was awarded the "Best Female Vocal Performance in an Anime Feature Film/Special in a Supporting Role" award at the BTVA Anime Dub Movie/Special Voice Acting Awards 2017.

1) Harley Quinn - Batman: The Enemy Within

Genshin Impact VA Laura Post has also voiced the famous Harley Quinn from the 2017 "Batman - The Enemy Within" video game. Batman goes undercover as he tries to infiltrate a group of supervillains who call themselves The Pact.

Harley Quinn is the second antagonist in the 2017 video game and the game allows players to take control of the story by allowing them to make important decisions in the game. This antagonistic role helped Laura Post win the Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game at the BTVA Video Game Voice Acting Awards 2018.

