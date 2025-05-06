5 key details fans may have missed from the GTA 6 trailer 2

The anticipated GTA 6 trailer 2 has finally dropped. Once again, Rockstar Games has demonstrated that it will always do things its way, even if it means delaying the game to May 2026 or dropping promotional footage without any build-up. Aside from displaying the incredible vistas of the title rendered in the highest fidelity, the preview showcases the bond between Jason and Lucia.

The trailer was filled with new information about the game. As such, this article focuses on five details avid fans of the franchise might have missed.

5 key details in GTA 6 trailer 2 that fans might've missed

1) The game's release date

The new release date for GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first important detail appears at the end of the trailer – specifically, the game's revised release date. While the delay has disappointed many, the new launch time wasn't decided randomly. GTA 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2026, as of this writing. This date is extremely important, especially for fans of an older GTA game that the upcoming title borrowed its location from.

This is because Ray Liotta, the famed actor who voiced protagonist Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, passed away on the same day in 2022 due to atherosclerosis, a heart-related condition. Seeing that GTA 6, also set in Vice City, is now releasing on his death anniversary feels like a soulful homage to the actor.

2) Phil Cassidy's return

Phil's Ammu-nation shop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Phil Cassidy's return might have been one of the biggest takeaways for fans of the GTA 3D era (3-Vice City Stories). He was a major character in GTA 3, Vice City, and their "Stories" spin-off. The chances of him appearing in Grand Theft Auto 6 were low, due to the games after and including GTA 4 being in a different timeline. But the person seen manically advertising his firearms shop has an eerie resemblance to Cassidy.

He might be Phil's son, or the forthcoming game's rendition of him. One thing is clear, though: the Cassidy name appears to be alive in GTA 6's Vice City.

3) Jason's opening dialogue

Jason on the roof (Image via Rockstar Games)

As the GTA 6 trailer 2 starts, we're immediately introduced to an old man asking what the male protagonist of the game, Jason, is doing on the roof, to which he retorts:

"Oh, just fixing some leaks."

This can be interpreted as Rockstar's reference to the title's gameplay being leaked.

Data leaks like the one that happened to GTA 6 can often be demoralizing to the developers working on the game, since it interferes with their marketing schedule and lowers their morale. But it looks like Rockstar Games has since adapted well to the breach and is even throwing references to it in its promotional footage.

4) A focus on air vehicles

The seaplane flying by Jason in GTA 6 trailer 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 trailer 2, aside from showing the bond between the two protagonists at the core of the campaign, also showcased many air vehicles. Driving is something you do a lot in Grand Theft Auto games, but it looks like the upcoming title is trying to add some variety to its traversal.

You'll notice various shots of air vehicles in the game. Whether it be an airplane driving over the VCI airport, bags being put on a seaplane in Brain's Boat Works, Lucia fighting on an airplane, or Jason flying a chopper over airboats, GTA 6 looks to give air travel importance.

5) A better look at all the locations currently revealed

Jason's t-shirt says "Leonida Marine Center" (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 trailer 2 also provides a better look at the different locations featured in the game. We already knew that the setting would be in Vice City, something also referenced in this preview through the VCI (Vice City International) Airport sign. However, another key location at play will be Leonida Keys, which was tagged on Jason's white t-shirt at the start.

Rockstar Games also released further information on other regions in the game, which are:

Grassrivers

Port Gellhorn

Ambrosia

Mount Kalaga

Those were some details players might have missed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

