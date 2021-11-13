5 Liverpool players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Liverpool have one of the strongest squads among Premier League clubs in FIFA 22. Mohamed Salah (89) and Sadio Mane (89) are the best pair of wingers in England, and are highly demanded commodities in Career Mode.

The Scousers have a spectacular back-line, with 3 out of their 4 first-team defenders being the best in their position in FIFA 22. As the highest rated centre-back in the game, Virgil Van Dijk (89) is a fitting addition to any defensive lineup.

Career Mode enthusiasts playing FIFA 22 can turn to Liverpool to reel in some young prospects to make the most out of the managerial experience. Listed ahead are the 5 Liverpool players recommended for Career Mode players to sign.

Five best Liverpool players available for Career Mode managers to sign in FIFA 22

5) Curtis Jones (CM)

Jones has a 4-star weak-foot and skill moves in FIFA 22 and (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $8,500,000

Wage: $57,000

Ratings: 73 OVR - 85 POT

Curtis Jones is a Liverpool academy graduate who developed under Steven Gerrard in their under-18 team. Being an incredibly talented midfielder, he plays in attacking positions as well. Dribbling (77), ball control (77) and stamina (81) are his best attributes, while his pace (67) and passing (70) will develop over time.

Jones shows huge potential for growth in FIFA 22. Costing under $10 million, he's a bargain if acquired in the first season in Career Mode.

4) Diogo Jota (LW)

Jota has 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $54,500,000

Wage: $140,000

Ratings: 82 OVR - 87 POT

Liverpool acquired the Portuguese forward from fellow PL competitor Wolves in 2020 as an additional attacking option. Jota has since proved that he can be a very effective component in the team's success. with his versatility to play in multiple attacking roles. Jota has a high workrate in both defense and attack.

His incredible pace (84), dribbling (85) and shooting (81) make him a unique talent that Career Mode players shouldn't miss out on in FIFA 22.

3) Harvey Elliot (RW)

Elliot has a 4-star weak foot and skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $8,500,000

Wage: $33,500

Ratings: 73 OVR - 87 POT

Harvey Elliot became the Premier League's youngest ever player at Fulham in 2019, shortly after which Liverpool made a move for the player. A skilled dribbler, Elliot uses his link-up play to perform as an inverted forward on the right flank. He's a fast winger who can also play on the left flank as well as in the CAM role.

Elliot's attributes in agility (87) and balance (86) are impressive in comparison to his OVR, and will see huge improvements over time.

2) Joe Gomez (CB)

Gomez has a 3-star weak-foot and skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $51,500,000

Wage: $115,000

Ratings: 82 OVR - 88 POT

Joe Gomez is Liverpool's best choice to form a centre-half partnership with Van Dijk. The Englishman is known for his speed (85) and tackling abilities. Gomez has filled in for the fullback role several times in real life, and can do so in FIFA 22 as well. His stamina (67) and dribbling (67) will see constant improvement over time.

Joe Gomez has one of the highest potential among young centre-backs in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

1) Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB)

Trent has a 4-star weak foot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $121,000,000

Wage: $180,000

Ratings: 87 OVR - 90 POT

At 23, Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable right-back in FIFA 22. The highest-rated fullback has the potential to improve his passing (88), dribbling (80) and defending (80) attributes by growing in potential. Trent has a high attacking workrate and can also play as a wingback.

Alexander-Arnold's potent weak foot makes him an effective left-back, while his vision (87), crossing (92) and long pass (90) make him an exceptional midfielder.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul