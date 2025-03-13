5 major announcements expected from Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream

Genshin Impact's upcoming version 5.5 Special Program livestream is scheduled to premiere on March 14, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). During the telecast, HoYoverse will announce key information about the next update, including details about new characters, weapons, and more. Additionally, the developer will also release three new exclusive redeem codes at certain intervals during the livestream.

Ad

Ahead of the premiere, this article lists five major announcements that players can expect to learn about during the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream.

Note: This article is based on leaks, please take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

New artifacts and weapons among the announcements expected from Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream

1) New character banners

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse has already confirmed through the recent drip marketing campaign that Varesa and Iansan will be the new playable characters debuting in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. The livestream will provide a preview of their gameplay and discuss their abilities to generate hype surrounding their release.

Aside from that, leaks about upcoming character banners have suggested that Xianyun, Xilonen, and Venti may return to the game in the update. It is likely that the livestream will confirm this information.

Ad

2) New weapon

Expand Tweet

Ad

The version 5.5 livestream is expected to announce and showcase Varesa's leaked signature 5-star weapon, Vivid Notions. It is rumored to be a Catalyst that provides the wielder a lot of Crit DMG and a decent amount of ATK.

3) New map expansion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leaks have suggested that the upcoming 5.5 update may introduce a Natlan map expansion featuring the Great Volcano of Tollan, and it is highly likely the developers will showcase sceneries from that area during the livestream. The map expansion is expected to introduce the habitat of Collective of Plenty, a new domain, and a lot more, as shown in the post above.

4) New artifact sets

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new domain in the forthcoming map expansion has been leaked to offer two new types of artifact sets. While one of them is expected to be called Long Night's Oath, the other one may be named Finale of the Deep Galleries. The effects of both are expected to be announced during the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 to introduce new Artifacts QoL feature

5) New Saurian

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming map expansion is speculated to introduce a new type of Saurian, called Tatankasaur. Its leaked gameplay suggests that after indwelling the Saurian, players will be able to charge around the map at a faster pace. Fans may get a peek at Tatankasaur during the scheduled telecast.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.