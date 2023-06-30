5 major improvements Honkai Star Rail needs to be a better game

Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based action RPG from developer HoYoverse. The title has been winning the hearts of fans across the globe ever since its release on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms, and it is easy to see why. Quirky dialogue, fun combat, an exciting cast, and an anime-styled aesthetic are the key pillars of the title's success.

However, there are many areas in which the game can improve even more. This article will detail five significant improvements Honkai Star Rail should undertake to be a better game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five changes to make Honkai Star Rail a better game

1) Add in more voiced lines for the Trailblazer

The protagonist needs more voiced lines to be fleshed out better (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s protagonist suffers from the “Genshin syndrome” and is almost always mute. While some may appreciate a silent protagonist, it seems an absolute waste not to provide any lines for the Trailblazer outside of combat.

This lack of voice-over is compounded by the fact that most of the game’s snarky, fun dialogue is present exclusively for the Trailblazer. We hope that HoYoverse strives to make the protagonist more expressive in future patches.

2) Add a Skip function for daily training

Clearing through daily missions can be tedious in the long run (Image via HoYoverse)

While Star Rail features a relatively easy-to-complete set of daily missions, manually progressing through each can quickly become tedious. It would be incredibly beneficial for all players if HoYoverse devised a way to skip the grind altogether.

A system similar to Honkai Impact 3rd would be ideal, allowing for completing daily missions at the click of a button. A Skip Ticket system would also be greatly appreciated to cut down on time spent between the actual battle and the results screen.

3) Make Planar Ornament farming seamless

Grinding for Planar Ornaments in the Simulated Universe is quite the chore (Image via HoYoverse)

Planar Ornaments are integral to every build and can be farmed exclusively from the Simulated Universe. Unfortunately, grinding through the Simulated Universe is quite a chore - requiring players to engage in long battles riddled with dialogue prompts that slow down the overall process.

HoYoverse could instead add an alternate means for farming these Ornaments or introduce a way to directly skip to the final boss fight, along with the accumulated rewards.

4) More endgame-oriented permanent content

Endgame content needs to be polished and updated in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The current “meta” for Honkai Star Rail is relatively underdeveloped when writing this article - primarily due to its being relatively new. Most of the game’s content can be steamrolled using random builds. Things do change, however, when attempting optional challenges. These optional challenges are few and far between, with no major incentive to complete the higher tiers.

It is hoped that HoYoverse releases a higher magnitude of competitive and unranked endgame content to satisfy players looking for a challenge. Additions such as Weekly challenges and a leaderboard would also be appreciated - with generous rewards, of course.

5) Reduce the time and materials needed to level up characters

HoYoverse needs to lessen the amount and variety of mats needed for leveling up (Image via HoYoverse)

The current version of Honkai Star Rail requires a staggering amount and type of resources to fully level up a character. Players are forced to spend their precious Trailblaze Power to procure multiple items for character progression, which is relatively slow.

The farming process could be easily streamlined into procuring a select handful of items, universally compatible against all units. A similar approach has been taken in Honkai Impact 3rd, so there is a good chance that HoYoverse could do the same on Star Rail in a future update.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile devices as a free-to-play title. A PlayStation 5 port is in development, slated for a release later this year.

Poll : 0 votes