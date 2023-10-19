5 Mario games with the best soundtracks, ranked

Mario games are one of the most popular titles in the world, and their eponymous hero is among the most iconic characters of all time. Few video game protagonists are as recognizable as the Italian plumber, which has cemented the series' place in gaming history. Mario games have been around since the days of gaming consoles and are among the reasons behind Nintendo's juggernaut status today. The first Mario game was made in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and is still going strong three and a half decades later in 2023.

Not only have Mario games always featured incredibly polished gameplay but they also have some of the most iconic soundtracks in the gaming industry that many players have grown up listening to. This article ranks some of the best Mario games based on the quality of their soundtrack and what made them stand out from their contemporaries.

Mario games with amazing soundtracks, ranked

5) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Sitting in at number 5 is a Mario game first released for the Nintendo Wii U in 2013. The title made a successful comeback when it was re-released for the Nintendo Switch alongside a new title in Bowser's Fury.

The soundtrack for Bowser's Fury is absolutely fantastic. The calm melody of the lake, juxtaposed with the faster, jazzier beats of the intricate platforming stages, adds a sense of wonder and excitement as players uncover the mystery behind Bowser's rage.

4) Super Mario 64

At number 4 is one of the first 3D Mario games hailed as revolutionary back in its day. Super Mario 64 takes the classic Mario formula and adds an open, 3D environment that feels incredibly polished. This game also implemented the classic triple jump feature that became a staple of the franchise.

Super Mario 64 soundtrack, like the game, is incredibly iconic. The quiet ambience of the starting area, the jabbing violins of the Castle, and the Arab-esque music of the Lava stages tie in perfectly with the overall theme of the game. Super Mario 64 also features some of the best level designs in the series, and its soundtrack compliments it spectacularly.

3) Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey ranks number 3 on this list and for good reason. Arguably one of the greatest games of the last decade, it is a 3D Mario game that is set across a multitude of open-world type levels. This game feels like the ultimate playpen for Mario as he embarks on this epic journey with his trusty friend, Cappy.

The soundtrack for Super Mario Odyssey is just as good as the game, always pushing the player on to get that next Moon. The gameplay is extremely intuitive and gives the player a ton of freedom as they explore. Rating the soundtracks for the different stages is difficult as they are all special, but fans argue that New Donk City takes the cake.

2) Super Mario Sunshine

Sitting comfy at the number 2 spot is a special Mario title released for the Gamecube in 2002. Super Mario Sunshine was the second 3D Mario game and features evil, vandalizing doppelgangers as well as one of the best Mario companions ever devised, FLUDD.

Super Mario Sunshine also features a legendary soundtrack consisting of beats of Bianco Hills and smooth vibes of Gelato Beach making the game feel that much more special. This game has some of the best mechanics, and the OST is easily one of the best in the video gaming world.

1) Super Mario Bros. 2

Sitting at the number 1 spot is one of the greatest games of all time: Super Mario Bros. 2. Released in 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), it is a direct sequel to the first Super Mario Bros. The title had everything from vertical platforming and challenging stages to an iconic soundtrack. As described on the poster, this title was Mario Madness.

Super Mario Bros. 2 was one of the best-selling games on the NES and is easily recognizable even today. Using just 40 kilobytes of space, Nintendo implemented one of the most iconic sounds in gaming history. This game can be seen as one of those titles that set the ball rolling for Nintendo, effectively making them a juggernaut in the market.

Super Mario Bros. 2 is one of those games that will never be forgotten as fans and players continue to engage with the game even to this day.

The Mario series has been around for so long now that it has transcended generations of gamers from millennials to Generation Z. With the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, one can only expect more additions to this list over time.