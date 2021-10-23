5 materials to farm for Albedo before Genshin Impact reruns his banner

Genshin Impact version 2.2 will reach its second half in 10 days, and version 2.3 will be followed after that. Lots of speculation is gathering in the community, especially regarding the banner in version 2.3.

The upcoming new Geo characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou, have a high chance to appear in the next version as five and four-star characters, respectively. However, this leaves another five-star character rumored to be Albedo, a Geo character first released in version 1.2.

This article will reveal the materials players can farm for Albedo before his rerun banner comes out in Genshin Impact.

5 materials for Albedo's ascension in Genshin Impact

1) Basalt Pillar

Basalt Pillar can be obtained from Geo Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo needs a total of 46 Basalt Pillars to ascend to level 90. This material can be obtained by fighting the Geo Hypostasis in Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue. Other possible rewards that can be dropped when claiming the Trounce Blossom using Resin are Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone.

2) Cecilia

Players can farm Cecilia on Starsnatch Cliff (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next material is one of the local specialties in Mondstadt. Albedo needs 168 Cecilia to ascend to the highest level. This flower can only be collected in the wild on Starsnatch Cliff.

Plant Cecilia in Serenitea Pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

When farming Cecilia in the open world, it is recommended for players to equip the Seed Dispensary gadget. In this way, one can get the flower and the seed at the same time. The seed can then be planted in the Serenitea Pot and harvested when fully grown.

3) Divining/Sealed/Forbidden Cursed Scroll

Defeat Samachurls for scrolls materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo used the scrolls for both ascension and talent materials. He needs the following number of scrolls to upgrade his ascension and talent levels to the maximum:

Ascension, from level 1 to 90:

18 Divining Scrolls

30 Sealed Scrolls

36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

All 3 Talents, from level 1 to 10:

18 Divining Scrolls

66 Sealed Scrolls

93 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

Divining, Sealed, and Forbidden Cursed Scroll are the rewards one will get after defeating Samachurl. This enemy can be found in nearly every corner of Teyvat, so players won't have a hard time finding it.

Gamers can also search for Samachurl using the Adventurer Handbook and click on the navigate button. The game will then lead players to Samachurl in every region possible.

4) Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ballad

Forsaken Rift is located south of Springvale, Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the talent level-up materials, Albedo needs 9 Teachings, 63 Guides, and 114 Philosophies of Ballad. These items can be obtained by entering the Forsaken Rift domain in Mondstadt. Furthermore, the Ballad talent level-up materials are only available on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

5) Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

Defeat Tartaglia to obtain the material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers who wish to upgrade Albedo's talent above level 6 will need the Tusk of Monoceros Caeli from the 'Enter the Golden House' domain.

Albedo needs a total of 18 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli to upgrade all of his talents to level 10. Another method to obtain this material is by crafting it on the crafting bench using Dream Solvent, and either a Shards of Foul Legacy or a Shadow of the Warrior.

While the return of the Albedo banner in the next Genshin Impact version is merely speculation, players who have the time and resin can farm for his materials early to avoid rushing in the future.

