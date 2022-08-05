5 must-play games on Google Play Pass

The Google Play Pass is a fantastic service available to all Android users. Specifically, it works the same way services like Netflix and the Xbox Game Pass do, as several titles and applications on the Google Play Store cost a one-time fee to avail.

The Google Play Pass allows users to enjoy a vast list of games and applications that will cost money. Instead of paying the premium separately, they can give a low monthly fee of $4.99 to enjoy over 1000 different options.

The cost comes down when someone opts for the annual plan. Moreover, there are some excellent choices. The following five names are all outstanding, some being ports of popular PC and console titles.

Each entry is well worth the price players will be required to pay initially, and getting them for a paper change is excellent.

Five titles gamers can't miss on Google Play Pass

5) Limbo

Limbo is more than a decade old, as Playdead released it in 2010 as an Xbox 360 exclusive. Twelve years later, it is as good and refreshing as any modern-day release.

Limbo provides a perfect blend of puzzle-based platforms built in an immersive atmosphere that brings the best out of it.

The entire title is built in a black-and-white environment, which adds to its atmospheric effects. Limbo's reliance on the impact of film grain and minimal sounds sets a low and dark setting that is uneasy in certain senses.

There's always a feeling of something sinister awaiting the next step, which makes it fun and exciting to play.

Players can get the game for free with the Google Play Pass, which costs $4.99 to be bought separately.

4) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

If anyone thinks Limbo is old, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be celebrating the completion of its second decade next year. Released way back in 2003, the game became a cult hit for multiple reasons, which was an excellent success for developers Microsoft.

Released originally on the Xbox, the title made its way to different platforms, including Android and the Nintendo Switch.

The graphics and gameplay design will show the age expected from the game. However, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a must-play on the Google Play Pass, regardless of whether users are franchise fans.

Its emphasis on the story and overall detail make it extremely enjoyable when anyone decides to look past the graphics. The game costs $9.99 if players want to buy it separately, making it a good deal on the Google Play Pass.

3) Stardew Valley

Arguably one of the biggest indie gaming sensations, Stardew Valley has become a massive hit across all platforms. It's also one of the few games with the same features, irrespective of which platform is being discussed.

With the title also available on Google Play Pass, gamers can play multiple award-winning titles on the ease of their mobiles.

The premise of Stardew Valley is quite simple: players have inherited a farm that badly requires a tune-up. This is easier said than done as the farm is completely broken and tuning it up will require specific plans and strategies.

Users can engage in several activities that range from farming to mining. They can also interact with NPCs to learn more about the game's lore and backdrop.

Interestingly, it offers co-op benefits, allowing gamers to play with their friends as long as they're on the same platform.

2) Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories is a spin-off of the main series, and the core gameplay it offers is quite different from the mainstream games of the franchise. Traditionally, players play like hunters and have one task: to hunt.

Monster Hunter Stories goes on a different track as they play as riders. Users must befriend and battle the monsters who serve as their allies and enemies.

Originally released on the Nintendo 3DS, the title was ported to both iOs and Android and is available at no extra cost on the Google Play Pass.

Monster Hunter Stories offers the full version without any additional costs or transactions. The game is exceptionally well optimized on mobiles, and as far as the story is considered, it's as good as it can get.

There are plenty of activities to do and stories to unlock, making Monster Hunter Stories one of the best games on the pass.

1) This War of Mine

This War of Mine is an experience rather than a video game. Unlike war-themed video games, it doesn't make gamers super soldiers. Instead, they must fight and strive to survive daily in a war-torn city.

Players control a bunch of characters, and the objective is to exist till the next day. This becomes hard as the characters are civilians and hardly know any combat or survival skills.

Resources are hard to come by as the war has devastating effects. Users will be required to make some hard decisions to survive, and in many ways, the harsh conditions will be pretty graphic.

This War of Mine has received significant critical acclaim on all platforms, and it's available for free on the Google Play Pass.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far