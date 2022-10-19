5 new celebrations you must try in FIFA 23

EA Sports has added a host of new features and changes to FIFA 23 to ensure that the franchise ends on a grand note before being rebranded as EA Sports FC next year. Not only are the gameplay mechanics extremely authentic and realistic with the latest Hypermotion 2.0 system, there are many new features that add to the immersion of the overall experience.

Celebrations have been a vital part of the series, similar to how they are integral to the sport in real life. Footballers take pride in their goalscoring achievements and miss no opportunity to perform unique and entertaining celebrations, many of which have been replicated in FIFA.

EA Sports has added a variety of new celebrations to FIFA 23 for fans to savor the joy of scoring goals on the virtual pitch and emulate their favorite footballers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These entertaining celebrations have recently been added to FIFA 23 by EA Sports

1) The Griddy

This particular celebration needs no introduction. Created by Allen Davis and popularized by NFL superstar Justin Jefferson, this dance move has taken social media by storm. Its influence can be seen in the footballing world as well, earning it an inclusion in the gallery of FIFA 23 celebrations.

It is by far the most popular celebration to be added to the game this year and fans are eager to know how to perform it in-game. To perform the Griddy in FIFA 23, hold R2 on PlayStation or RT on Xbox and flick the right stick upwards twice after scoring a goal.

The animation for this celebration is a rather fun and entertaining one, and has been further popularized by several top FIFA streamers and content creators as well.

2) Gamer

This particular celebration was created by Liverpool's Diogo Jota, who is a FIFA enthusiast himself. The Portuguese forward is notorious for his footballing skills, both in real life and on the virtual pitch as well. He is extremely skilled on the sticks, earning multiple high-ranking finishes in competitive FUT game modes. He even has his own esports team competing in FIFA tournaments.

Commemorating his passion for the video game franchise, EA Sports have added his signature celebration to FIFA 23. To perform this celebration, hold R1 on PlayStation or RB on Xbox and flick the right stick to the right and then to the left. This will initiate an animation where the scoring player will celebrate by sitting down on the ground and pretending to play a video game.

3) Eye of the Storm

This is the first entry on this list that isn't particularly inspired by any real-life occurrences or celebrations. It is an entirely original FIFA 23 celebration, and a rather entertaining one as well. After scoring a goal, it is a cool move that players can perform to either celebrate or simply annoy their opponent, which is honestly the aim behind these celebrations most of the time.

To perform this celebration, hold R1 on PlayStation or RB on Xbox and spin the right stick counterclockwise after scoring a goal. The animation involves the goalscorer making a twirling motion with one hand while covering one eye with the other, and is a fun new celebration added to FIFA 23 by EA Sports.

4) Slide and salute

This celebration was used in several promotional clips during the marketing process of FIFA 23. Performed by featured cover star Kylian Mbappe, it is a rather cool take on the classic knee slide that has historically been amongst the most common yet fabled celebrations in the history of the franchise.

To perform this celebration, hold R1 on PlayStation or RB on Xbox and then hold the right stick towards the right direction after scoring a goal. The animation includes a classic knee slide mixed with a finger salute, which fans will recognize from some of the promotional images for FIFA 23.

5) Arm Swing

This is yet another celebration added to FIFA 23 that is essentially a means to get under an opponent's skin. It involves the goalscorer flailing their arms from left to right in a dancing motion. The long and drawn-out animation can be rather annoying for someone who has just conceded a goal, making it an instant classic as far as FIFA celebrations are concerned.

To perform this celebration, hold L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox and flick the right stick to the right and then to the left.

