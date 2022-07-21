5 open-world games with great gameplay, but lackluster stories

Open-world games generally tend to bring a lot to the table, with several hours of main campaign content, along with a detailed open-world environmental sandbox that the players are free to explore. As expected, these games easily take up large chunks of a player’s time and are usually some of the most sought-after titles in the industry.

However, not all open-world games can deliver on the promise of a great story, the quality of which is sometimes overlooked in favor of an engaging and fun gameplay design. Such games still manage to find a foothold amongst the audience for people who do not require a compelling and cohesive narrative, but just want to have fun.

Thus, open-world games featuring some great gameplay, but considerably sub-par stories have become quite the norm within the industry. Here are five such examples of open-world games with great gameplay, but lackluster stories.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 open-world games which served up some excellent gameplay, but fell flat on their story

1) Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is the fifth game in the Far Cry series, developed by Ubisoft and released on March 17, 2018. Unlike its predecessors, that took the storyline to various remote places around the world, the story of this open-world game is set in the state of Montana in the United States.

The main story revolves around the player character known as The Deputy, as they try to maintain peace in Hope County (a fictional area in the state of Montana) and keep the forces of Joseph Seed at bay. While the story did little to gain any attention, in comparison to other games in the series, the gameplay was possibly the best till date.

This open-world game developed the Far Cry formula to its very best version, allowing players to fly planes, focus on melee combat and stealth, as well as letting them recruit NPCs as companions into their cause. Players could also have three animal companions, who were all trained to listen to commands as well as brutally attack enemies.

2) Just Cause 4

It is not really necessary to play all the Just Cause games to get an idea of the story, as most of them revolve around a similar premise. This being, the protagonist Rico Rodriguez is sent to some type of secluded region or the other, which is ruled by a tyrant. Thus, the games’ objective is to overthrow the monarch or dictator and return freedom to the people.

This is also the case in Just Cause 4, and players would do well to keep the story aside and enjoy the incredible fun that the sandbox title offers. In this game, Rico is equipped with a grapple and wingsuit, which, when used in combination, means that players can traverse this open-world game without even touching the ground once.

The game also includes experimental weapons and technology, meaning that Rico has access to some pretty fun equipment such as a Wind Gun, or a Cow Gun (that’s right, a gun that turns people into cows). Additionally, Rico is now able to attach mini booster rockets to any surface, which opens up a whole host of new opportunities for the player.

3) Saints Row: The Third

While a solid storyline has become decreasingly important in the Saints Row series, it was around the point of Saints Row: The Third when it was the right balance for this list. The narrative was interesting enough to be admissible along with some of the best gameplay the series had to offer.

Released on November 15, 2011, this was an open-world game which continued the tale of the gang known as the Third Street Saints. Players took on the role of the Boss and sought to lead the gang back to power after a disastrous double cross, which saw them fall from grace down to the gutters.

Still keeping a generally grounded tone (occasionally teetering on the unbelievable), the game offered up some very fun gameplay. Players have a large assortment of customizable options to choose from, use a number of different weapons, and drive around in any vehicle of their choosing around the city of Steelport.

4) Middle Earth: Shadow of War

A direct sequel to Shadow of Mordor, Middle Earth: Shadow of War is an RPG open-world game, set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings novels. The game’s story was by far the most reviled adaptation, at least for fans of the original books, but for a casual audience, it would be a passable experience.

This open-world game takes place in and around the land of Mordor, where the protagonist Talion seeks to overthrow the dark lord Sauron. The game introduced an enchanted version of the nemesis system seen in the previous entry, which let players fight and defeat various NPC orc enemies. These same enemies would later return to the world, having learnt from the last battle and also sporting scars and wounds from their defeat.

Players were also required to amass their own orc army, which could be done by dominating high level orcs and turn them to Talion’s side. They could pick and choose whom they recruit and design their crew accordingly. Combat was also a fun experience, as it adapted a version of the Arkham style attack-counter mechanic.

5) Rage 2

The first-person shooter video game Rage 2 was developed by Avalanche Studios in conjunction with ID Software and published by Bethesda on May 14, 2019. A sequel to the first Rage title, the game was praised for its combat mechanics, but was highly criticized for its story and open-world setting.

Set in a post-apocalyptic open-world, players take on the role of a ranger named Walker, as they must survive in this world inhabited by mutated creatures as well as human bandits. Players can equip a number of different melee and long range weapons as well as use superpower-like Nanotrite abilities.

Players can trigger an Overdrive ability, which allows the players to mow down enemies with increased damage, while being healed and getting more drops from kills. Vehicles can also be used in combat, such as trucks, buggies, and gyrocopters, all of which are equipped with offensive capabilities.

