5 open-world games to play while waiting for Far Cry 7

Open-world games have been among the most popular genres in the gaming industry for years, allowing players to explore enormous landscapes full of enemies, collectibles, and gorgeous backdrops. Ubisoft's Far Cry series has been one of the most prominent titles in the open-world game category.

Far Cry 1, released in 2004, spiced things up for the first-person shooter category as it swayed from a linear approach and allowed players to explore an open-world environment. This innovation can be seen in many modern FPS games.

This franchise has gone on to produce six mainline games, along with many spin-offs to date. And if rumors are to be believed, Far Cry 7 is in the works. Although Ubisoft has yet to confirm the title. However, if you're a fan of this franchise, we recommend trying these open-world games while waiting for an update on the next Far Cry release.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects on the views of the writer.

Recommended open-world games to play while waiting for Far Cry 7

1) Far Cry 3

"Did I ever tell you the definition of insanity?" - Vaas Montenegro (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 3 is widely regarded as the best game in the Far Cry series. The game takes you to a fictional Pacific archipelago known as the Rook Islands. You play as Jason Brody, attempting to save his friends and family from the pirates that occupy the islands.

Far Cry 3's open-world transports you to various places, including ancient ruins, pristine beaches, shanty settlements, and jungles brimming with wildlife. The gameplay is relatively similar to past games in the franchise, with a strong emphasis on exploration. You have the option to choose either stealth or go guns blazing to complete the various missions of the game.

2) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the latest open-world game from Ubisoft. (Image via Ubisoft)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is based on James Cameron's legendary Avatar film franchise and follows the adventures of a Na'vi warrior. The game draws heavily from the film while also introducing new elements, such as the Western Frontiers, which serve as a backdrop for the events.

Frontiers of Pandora is quite similar to the Far Cry series in terms of gameplay. You have an enormous world to explore while taking down enemy camps and liberating each zone of Pandora. Like the Far Cry games, you can either infiltrate these camps stealthily or take a loud approach, destroying any RDA mech or troops in the process.

3) Dying Light

Dying Light's high-octane parkour makes traversing its open world fun. (Image via Techland)

Undead hordes have been done to death in the entertainment industry, and while Dying Light generally adheres to traditional horror cliches, it succeeds in making them appear deadly. Players must continuously be on guard and aware of their surroundings, as they can be swamped by zombies at any moment.

Dying Light's parkour system makes traversing its environment fun. Using various poles, rooftops, and balconies to traverse the city of Harran while avoiding the dangerous Volatile mutants and other dangers makes it one of the best survival-horror open-world games.

4) Metro Exodus

You once again play as the ranger Artyom in Metro Exodus. (Image via 4A games)

While the previous titles, 2033 and Last Light, were linear in terms of level design, 4A games took an open-world approach with Metro Exodus. Instead of the dark tunnels of Moscow's collapsed metro system, the game takes you to the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Russia.

Exodus retains some of the core features of the franchise, including how you will approach a group of enemies and two endings. The gameplay consists of you exploring various regions, scavenging for resources, clearing enemy camps, or fighting mutated animals.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

The Phantom Liberty expansion added even more content to the game, including a new district, Dogtown. (Image via CDPR)

CDPR's first-person open-world game had a rather successful comeback in 2023, following a troubled launch three years earlier. The developers worked hard to give the definitive experience that was promised, and after numerous adjustments and content updates, Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the best RPGs available.

The dystopian atmosphere of Night City provides an unnerving backdrop for the game's grim story. When you combine that with great high-octane gameplay in which you use futuristic weaponry and technology to annihilate your foes, you already have a great concoction for an amazing title.

Additionally, an abundance of outstanding OSTs makes Cyberpunk 2077 undeniably one of the best open-world games you can play.

Ubisoft might reveal more about the upcoming seventh mainline entry to the Far Cry series soon. Till then, engage and enjoy these video games to pass the time.