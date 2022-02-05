5 places of the Harry Potter universe fans will wish to explore in Hogwarts Legacy

The biggest reason for the hype of Hogwarts Legacy perhaps comes from the fact that fans will be able to live the life of a student at Hogwarts.

The generation of the hype has gradually increased ever since the game was first revealed at a PlayStation event. Since then, there haven't been any major announcements, although developers Avalanche has hinted at some of the features. The developers have confirmed some information on the game's website, while others have been based on community rumours.

The biggest area to explore for the fans will be Hogwarts Castle. As players will live the life of a young witch and wizard, they will have to engage themselves with different activities at Hogwarts.

But it won't just be school grounds that players will likely explore. Many magical places in the Harry Potter universe were shown to the fans in the books. Some of these areas will be explorable when players finally get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy.

Places that will be high on wishlists of Hogwarts Legacy players

5) Platform 9-3/4

The world of Hogwarts is a magical place, and so is the way to reach the place. The students had to go through a magic wall to take them to the famous platform of 9 3/4 quarters, where the Hogwarts Express awaited them. It's not entirely clear if Hogwarts Legacy will include parts of the train journey.

It will also remain to be seen if Platform 9 3/4 will be included in the game as an explorable area. But if possible, fans will surely want to explore the magical platform.

4) Diagon Alley

Jamie Moran @JamieMoranUK New Hogwarts Legacy Screenshot:



* Diagon Alley Confirmed 🧙‍♂️ New Hogwarts Legacy Screenshot:* Diagon Alley Confirmed 🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/5PliKiupUq

Harry Potter fans were introduced to the Diagon Alley very early. Diagon Alley is the magical place where all the shops and important areas, especially for the students, are located.

Given that players will be living the life of students of Hogwarts, it's quite likely that Diagon Alley could be present in the game. If Diagon Alley makes it to the final game, fans will be excited to see which shops will be present and which ones will be explorable.

3) The Leaky Cauldron

Another famous place in the Harry Potter universe, The Leaky Cauldron, is the entrance to Diagon Alley. The Leaky Cauldron is an iconic pub in the Potter universe, and if Diagon Alley is present in the game, it's pretty likely that so will the Leaky Cauldron.

Several games in the recent past have explorable pubs (Witcher 3, for example), and fans will surely enjoy a virtual drink or two at The Leaky Cauldron.

2) Hogsmeade Village

Hogwarts Legacy News @HogwartsLegacyN This longer version from Facebook clearly shows Ollivander's situated in Hogsmeade. An annex shop like the one in the Universal Wizarding World theme park. Thoughts? @AvalancheWb could you clarify? #HogwartsLegacy This longer version from Facebook clearly shows Ollivander's situated in Hogsmeade. An annex shop like the one in the Universal Wizarding World theme park. Thoughts? @AvalancheWb could you clarify? #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/B1QIdH5Jtz

Hogsmeade is the only village in the Potter universe and is the only place where inhabitants are solely witches and wizards. Avalanche has confirmed Hogsmeade, so it's for sure that the village will be part of Hogwarts Legacy.

More information is awaited regarding the design and explorability of the village. But if Avalanche can recreate it as well as it was created in the books, it will be a superb experience for the game's fans.

1) Forbidden Forest

The Forbidden Forest has been showcased as a mysterious place where people get into trouble if they don't know their way. Like Hogsmeade, Forbidden Forest is also confirmed to appear in the game. Once again, it remains to be seen how the place will be recreated.

But according to rumours, players will have to venture into the forest as part of quests and missions. All in all, it will be challenging but interesting for all players of Hogwarts Legacy in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar