5 players with the best free-kick accuracy in FIFA 22

Free Kicks in FIFA 22 can be effortlessly converted onto a goal with a spot-kick specialist in the team.

FIFA 22 players have the option to change their free-kick taker right before the kick and are hence recommended to include at least 1 free-kick specialist in the squad to secure a goal from spot-kick attempts.

This article explores the free-kick ability of FIFA 22 players and ranks the top 5 free-kick takers available in the game.

Explore these free-kick specialists in FIFA 22

5) Daniel Parejo (CM)

Club: Villareal

FK Accuracy: 90

OVR: 86

Dani Parejo plays in the middle of the park for La Liga side Villareal. Despite lacking pace, the midfielder is a very effective component in midfield. The player has a long-shot rating of 88, with an equally rated curve.

Parejo earned recognition as a free-kick specialist in his 9-year tenure with Villareal's local rivals - Valencia.

4) Enis Bardhi (LM)

Club: Levante

FK Accuracy: 91

OVR: 79

The Macedonian midfielder made a name for himself as a free-kick expert after moving to the Spanish side Levante in 2017. Since scoring a direct free-kick for his debut goal for Levante, Bardhi has consistently been rated 91 for his FK accuracy.

The player has good shot-power (85) and curve (89) to support his free-kick accuracy on FIFA 22.

3) James Ward-Prowse (CM)

Club: Southampton

FK Accuracy: 92

OVR: 81

Ward-Prowse put on a show for Premier League fans when he converted two goals from free-kick attempts in an away fixture against Aston Villa. Since then, the player has gained recognition as a free-kick specialist.

The Englishman can add a brilliant curve (92) to his free-kick with a good crossing (89) ability and ample shot-power (82).

2) Miralem Pjanic (CM)

Club: Besiktas

FK Accuracy: 92

OVR: 82

The Bosnian has been an acclaimed free-kick specialist since his early days in Serie A. After securing a move to Juventus, Pjanic was denied the role of the team's primary free-kick taker due to competition from teammates.

Pjanic implements the technique of bending his free-kick onto goal with the help of his curve (86) ratings and shot power (78) in FIFA 22.

1) Lionel Messi (RW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

FK Accuracy: 94

OVR: 93

Lionel Messi is perhaps the most successful free-kick taker in the history of the sport. In his illustrous career spanning 18 long years, Messi has netted 50 out of his 675 club goals from direct free-kicks.

The highest rated player in FIFA 22 is also a free-kick maestro, with top ratings in curve (93) and long-shots (94) to accentuate his ability to score from spot-kicks.

