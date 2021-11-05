5 players with the best free-kick accuracy in FIFA 22

Free Kicks in FIFA 22 can be effortlessly converted onto a goal with a spot-kick specialist in the team.
FIFA 22 players have the option to change their free-kick taker right before the kick and are hence recommended to include at least 1 free-kick specialist in the squad to secure a goal from spot-kick attempts.
This article explores the free-kick ability of FIFA 22 players and ranks the top 5 free-kick takers available in the game.
Explore these free-kick specialists in FIFA 22
5) Daniel Parejo (CM)
Club: Villareal
FK Accuracy: 90
OVR: 86
Dani Parejo plays in the middle of the park for La Liga side Villareal. Despite lacking pace, the midfielder is a very effective component in midfield. The player has a long-shot rating of 88, with an equally rated curve.
Parejo earned recognition as a free-kick specialist in his 9-year tenure with Villareal's local rivals - Valencia.
4) Enis Bardhi (LM)
Club: Levante
FK Accuracy: 91
OVR: 79
The Macedonian midfielder made a name for himself as a free-kick expert after moving to the Spanish side Levante in 2017. Since scoring a direct free-kick for his debut goal for Levante, Bardhi has consistently been rated 91 for his FK accuracy.
The player has good shot-power (85) and curve (89) to support his free-kick accuracy on FIFA 22.
3) James Ward-Prowse (CM)
Club: Southampton
FK Accuracy: 92
OVR: 81
Ward-Prowse put on a show for Premier League fans when he converted two goals from free-kick attempts in an away fixture against Aston Villa. Since then, the player has gained recognition as a free-kick specialist.
The Englishman can add a brilliant curve (92) to his free-kick with a good crossing (89) ability and ample shot-power (82).
2) Miralem Pjanic (CM)
Club: Besiktas
FK Accuracy: 92
OVR: 82
The Bosnian has been an acclaimed free-kick specialist since his early days in Serie A. After securing a move to Juventus, Pjanic was denied the role of the team's primary free-kick taker due to competition from teammates.
Pjanic implements the technique of bending his free-kick onto goal with the help of his curve (86) ratings and shot power (78) in FIFA 22.
1) Lionel Messi (RW)
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
FK Accuracy: 94
OVR: 93
Lionel Messi is perhaps the most successful free-kick taker in the history of the sport. In his illustrous career spanning 18 long years, Messi has netted 50 out of his 675 club goals from direct free-kicks.
The highest rated player in FIFA 22 is also a free-kick maestro, with top ratings in curve (93) and long-shots (94) to accentuate his ability to score from spot-kicks.
