5 popular characters voiced by Christian Banas, the Genshin Impact VA of Thoma

Thoma’s first official banner launch in Genshin Impact is right around the corner. The polearm wielding “Protector from Afar” will finally be added as a playable character.

Voice actors in Genshin Impact play a crucial role in bringing the characters to life, and for Thoma’s English voice-over, Christian Banas will be tasked with making Thoma one of the most memorable characters in the game.

Christian Banas is quite a renowned figure in the voice acting industry. Before working on Genshin Impact’s Thoma, he has had an oeuvre of works over the years, where he has brought to life a plethora of memorable characters.

Today’s list will talk about five popular characters that Christian Banas has voiced over the years and the roles that he is still working on at the moment, apart from Genshin Impact’s Thoma.

Genshin Impact: Here's a list of 5 popular characters voiced by Christian Banas

1. Lugh Tuatha De (The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat)

image via The World's Finest Assassin

“The World’s Finest Assassin” is the first isekai anime that Christian Banas is working on at the moment. The Japanese version of the anime is three episodes in, with the dubbed version soon to follow in a few weeks.

Genshin Impact’s Christian Banas will be playing the lead in the isekai and bringing to life the protagonist Lugh Tuathe De who was a master assassin that died and was reborn in a world of “swords and magic’.

Lugh was raised by an assassination organization in his previous life, from the day he was born, because of which he lacks empathy and basic human emotions. He is cunning, calm, cool, and collected under all circumstances, which is what made the goddess in the anime choose him to slay the hero in the alternate world.

Christian Banas will be tasked with playing the master assassin and giving the voice to Genshin Impact’s Thoma.

2. Aiden (Rainbow High)

Image via Rainbow High

Jumping from anime to cartoon, Christian Banas plays Aiden in the cartoon series Rainbow High.

Aiden is a teenager who loves music and majors in the Art of Music in the series. His character was introduced in the cartoon in 2020 and is one of the three members of the popular group known as “The A’s”.

Aiden is the only male character in the group. He is the Fine Arts Teacher’s Assistant and one of the most popular students in the entire school. He is also an upperclassman and often plays the role of the prefect to the underclassmen of Rainbow High.

3. Kazumasa Watanabe (Ikebukuro West Gate Park)

Image via Ikebukuro West Gate Park

Ikebukuro West Gate Park was originally a series of urban mystery novels by Ira Ishida, adapted for television in 2000. It was soon turned into a manga by Tsutsumi Yukihiko, and it finally got its anime series that aired in 2020.

Genshin Impact’s Christian Banas plays the role of Kazumasa Watanabe in the anime adaptation, one of the gang members in the series.

Ikebukuro West Gate is a gang drama that tries to represent the city’s underbelly dominated by turf wars and illegal businesses.

4. Mango Cookie (Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is the latest rendition of the Cookie Run series, launched for handheld devices in 2009. The game is an endless running game developed by Devisters and inspired by the classic folk tale, The Gingerbread Man.

Genshin Impact VA plays the Mango Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, a new character added to version 1.6.002.

The Mango Cookie has a very cheerful personality and always cheers his fellow cookies with a warm welcome. He has a loving heart and enjoys telling stories about his sea-fairing adventures.

5. Mimi-Lynne’s Dad (Shimajiro)

Shimajiro was originally a 1993 Japanese children’s “slice of life” anime that dealt with the lives of preschoolers. The anime has had a lot of renditions over the years, and Genshin Impact fans will be able to see Christian Banas do the English voice-over for Mimi-Lynne’s father.

Mimi-Lynne is one of the primary characters in the series and is a very close friend of Shimajiro, the tiger.

Apart from voicing her father, Christian has also played the role of the narrator for some of the “Educational Shorts” in the anime.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha