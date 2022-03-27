5 most popular Genshin Impact teams to beat Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The final phase of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact will end within a week. Players must choose the right teams to clear these difficult floors, especially Floor 12, which is considered the most difficult floor out of all. With the arrival of new characters in Genshin Impact, there are constant changes to the meta.

These changes help F2P players by offering many alternatives for characters that are used in popular meta teams that clear Floor 12. Here's a list of the five most popular teams that players can use to beat Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss.

5 most popular Genshin Impact teams, including Raiden National to beat Spiral Abyss Floor 12

5) International Childe Team

International Childe team (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is one of the highest damage dealing teams mostly used in Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss. The name originates from all the characters being from different nations. The team includes Childe, Xiangling, Kazuha, and Bennett.

Kazuha serves as the de-buffer with the Viridesecent set and groups enemies with his Elemental Skill making it easier for main damage dealers. Bennett will provide ATK buff and healing to the team, while Xiangling will act as the sub-DPS who will support Chile, the main DPS of the team.

The main source of damage will come from vaporized reactions triggered by Xiangling’s Pyronado and Childe’s Elemental Skill.

4) Morgana Team

Alternative Morgana teams (Image via Genshin Impact)

While the original Morgana team consists of Ganyu, Mona, Diona, and Venti, Genshin Impact has released many characters who can be added to this line-up as an alternative. This includes Ayaka as DPS, Kokomi as buffer/healer, and Kazuha for elemental shredding as well as crowd control.

They always move too much so it can be hard to use Morgana with Ayaka and Kazuha. These doggos again in new spiral abyss

The aim of this team is to keep enemies frozen so that the main damage dealers such as Ganyu and Ayaka can focus entirely on damage dealing. Mona or Kokomi provide Hydro applications to freeze enemies and can be equipped with Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers to provide additional ATK buffs to active characters.

3) Hu Tao (Double Geo)

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Albedo, and Zhongli (Image via miHoYo)

Hu Tao with double Geo characters has become one of the most used teams in Spiral Abyss version 2.5. Hu Tao has to sacrifice a portion of her health to increase her ATK and infuse her attacks with Pyro to deal Pyro damage.

Having double Geo provides Enduring Rock resonance which increases the shield strength by 15% and provides an additional damage bonus to characters protected by a shield. This helps Hu Tao survive with low health and endure enemy attacks.

The best lineup for this team is to pair Hu Tao with Xingqiu to trigger high vaporize damage alongside Albedo and Zhongli. Here Zhongli will protect the party with his shield and provide additional buff from his passive, whereas Albedo will provide additional off-field support.

2) Taser team

Taser teams are some of the most popularly used teams in Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss. There are multiple alternatives for this team which makes it very F2P friendly, and any player can form their own Taser team as long as the team format is correct.

Basically, running two Electro characters with Hydro and another support character (preferably Anemo) can be called a Taser team. Currently, the most used Taser team includes Beidou, Kokomi, Fischl, and Kazuha. This is a quick-swap team where players will quickly cast characters' Elemental Skill or Burst before switching to other characters.

Multiple characters such as Raiden Shougun, Yae Miko, Sucrose, Mona, and many others can be used as alternatives to use the Taser team in Genshin Impact.

1) Raiden National Team



Finally built Xiangling properly and played Raiden National for the first time. Spiral abyss feels like a playground to this team

This team is currently the most used team in the first halves of every chamber of Floor 12. Raiden National Team consists of Raiden, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennet. The major source of damage comes from vaporize reactions from Xiangling Pyronado and Xingqiu’s Rain swords.

Raiden Shogun acts as the battery of the whole team who also provides elemental burst damage buff to all the party members with her passive talents. She can also use her own Elemental Burst to deal massive AoE Electro damage to opponents. During her Elemental Burst, the Raiden Shogun can generate recharge for her party members' Elemental Burst.

Players can also trigger multiple reactions to deal massive amounts of damage to enemies by casting all three of Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Raiden Shogun's bursts.

Edited by Danyal Arabi