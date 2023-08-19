5 popular streamers who won massive amounts of money during gambling livestreams

With all the hullabaloo regarding gambling on-stream that gripped the online entertainment industry in the recent past, it is no secret some streamers have ingeniously combined their gaming prowess and charisma with sheer luck to create some of the most memorable and exhilarating wins ever witnessed. While the spectacle and pomp of content creators clinching massive sums of money during gambling sessions is undeniably thrilling, it's essential to recognize the inherent risks that come with this territory.

The very nature of the act of wagering involves chance, and the allure of quick wins can sometimes overshadow the reality of potential losses. With that being said, this list features five popular streamers who have won staggering amounts of money while gambling on stream.

Roshtein and four other streamers who have won absurd amounts while gambling on stream

1) Yassuo

Hammoudi "Yassuo" is a household name within the North American League of Legends community for being an active full-time streamer since his debut in November 2016. However, before Twitch's infamous decision to ban gambling on stream, Yassuo had built himself quite the reputation for being a 'slots' streamer as well.

With just under 14% of his total stream time being dedicated to gambling, Yassuo was able to win over $750,000 while playing on the Stake website sometime last year.

2) Adin Ross

Arguably one of the brightest prospects that Twitch had on their hands before he decided to make the switch over to Stake.com-backed streaming platform Kick, Adin Ross is one of the leading gambling content creators online. Sponsored by Stake, Adin is known to 'chase' his biggest wins while playing Blackjack and Slots on stream.

In a now-deleted video from June 2022, Adin started with a modest balance of over $200,000 which he was able to convert to over $1 million following a Blackjack win of around $800,000.

3) xQc

There is no denying how prominent and influential Felix "xQc" is in the online entertainment industry. With just under 12 million followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform, xQc is currently the fifth-most followed creator and the seventh-most subscribed streamer on the purple platform.

During the summer of 2022, xQc pulled off quite the feat when he managed to win an astounding $2.5 million from a mere $400 wager while playing the Joker Troupe virtual slot machine on Stake.com.

4) TrainwrecksTV

One of the most vocal critics of Twitch's decision to ban gambling on stream, Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" was one of the first 'big' streamers who decided to sign a non-exclusive contract to stream on both Twitch and Kick.

One of his livestreams from March 2022 showed Tyler throwing away money while playing a multitude of slot machines and roulette games. Up until March 2022, the American streamer had earned himself a reputation for losing significant amounts of money. However, all of this changed when Tyler was able to win a round of roulette titled "Wanted: Dead or Alive," bagging a mind-boggling total of $13.95 million.

5) Roshtein

One of the biggest gambling-exclusive content creators on any streaming platform, Ishmael "Roshtein" was forced to seek a new haven after almost eight years on Twitch, following the purple platform's ban upon all forms of gambling.

Luckily for the veteran Swedish gambling streamer, a couple of months before Twitch decided to shut its services for gamblers, Roshtein was able to win a staggering total of $16.5 million while playing Hacksaw Gaming's Wanted: Dead or Alive virtual slot machine.

It is pivotal to remember that the world of gambling conceals a labyrinth of pitfalls that can ensnare even the most cautious participants. What initially sparkles with promises of wealth and excitement can quickly devolve into a cycle of financial strain and emotional distress.

Despite how enticing gambling might appear thanks to these streamers and their enormous winnings, losing huge amounts of money is just as easy and can lead to a financial catastrophe.