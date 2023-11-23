5 popular video games with false endings

A false ending in a video game is when the story drives you to what seems like an end but turns out to be a conclusion of a small part of a larger narrative. This is a tool used by video game developers to keep gamers hooked and promote player interest by drastically increasing the title's runtime and sometimes re-playability over multiple playthroughs.

False endings in video games have become a common sight. The use of this tool in titles can be dated all the back to the PlayStation 1, with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Ico.

As games evolved, so did the incorporation of false endings in them. This article takes a look at some of the most popular titles that use these to keep you engaged.

5 great video games with amazing false endings

1) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

The ending to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is incredibly memorable. The video game has come to define a generation, and a ton of people have explored every secret the state of San Andreas has to offer.

The final mission in GTA: San Andreas has CJ ambush Big Smoke in his hideout. While the former does that and goes on to fatally shoot Big Smoke, he is eventually confronted by Officer Tenpenny, who double-crosses CJ and flees with a large sum of money. The mission boils down to a chase and a final showdown with that corrupt officer. Then, the story ends on a happy note.

This final mission sets Big Smoke up to be the final boss but does a great job of pulling the rug out from beneath players by introducing one final hurdle before the finish line. For a good false ending, GTA: San Andreas is a well-deserved shout.

2) Dead Space 2

A direct sequel to the original, Dead Space 2, follows the story of Issac, the hapless engineer who keeps finding himself in increasingly unfortunate situations of a cosmic-horror kind.

The ending to Dead Space 2 is best described as a cinematic thrill ride. The last mission follows Issac, who is attempting to stop another world-ending event from taking place.

While he succeeds, the area around him starts to collapse, signaling a hero's death for the protagonist. But the game then pulls a last-minute fake-out, and as the credits roll, rescue arrives in the form of an aerial vehicle.

This false ending in Dead Space 2 is incredibly creative as players genuinely believe that Issac's story is complete but are tricked into a classic video game trope.

3) Red Dead Redemption

The storytelling in the Red Dead Redemption games parallels some of modern cinema's finest. This game series has always been bold in its presentation, and with a great cast of characters, its story is carried forward exceptionally well.

At the first game's start, John Marston is presented as the primary protagonist, with the story revolving around him being reluctantly pulled back into his outlaw life. In an increasingly hostile environment, John's past eventually catches up to him, and he is murdered by his former employer.

While most assumed that the game would end with his death, the cycle continues with his son seeking revenge. With one of the best false endings to date in a video game, Red Dead Redemption keeps players hooked and diving deeper into the dangerous spiral of vengeance.

4) Hades

Being a rogue-like video game, Hades already has a false ending narrative built right into it. This title takes place in the Underworld and has Zagreus, son of the eponymous Hades, attempting to escape his father's domain. The video game has tight controls and punishing gameplay mechanics that are easy to learn but hard to master.

The conclusion for Hades follows the endless, rogue-like theme of this title. The ending has Zagreus confront his father, who finally lets him leave. As the protagonist exits the Underworld, he confronts his mother. After a lengthy conversation, she leads him back towards the River Styx as the credits roll.

This false ending asks the player to continue attempting to escape the Underworld, not as a prisoner, but as its warden. In simpler terms, the game just adds lore to your endless runs through the game but with an incredibly creative false ending.

5) Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is a great hack-and-slash title with one of the most profound stories in video gaming. Just like the last entry, this one has tight controls, great characters, and an incredible art style. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, Nier: Automata follows the story of a couple of humanoid androids who begin to question the meaning of existence.

This video game is vague in its storytelling and presentation, asking the player to play it multiple times through different false endings to grasp the bigger picture. As gamers begin their first journey in Nier: Automata, very little of its plot is revealed. Things start to really kick off in playthrough number two.

Androids 2B, 9S, and A2 are excellent protagonists that are captivating to watch as players follow their journey through the bleak world. Compared to its peers, the storytelling in Nier: Automata is a level above.

This title offers false endings and has a lot of nuances, secrets, as well as branching paths that the player is presented with. To experience all that this title has to offer, one must play it multiple times and with different characters. These add a lot of intrigue to the video game.